Rotary Cultivator Market 2020 Global Analytical Study, Growth Strategies, Size, Product Type, End User, Geography and Competitive Analysis to 2027

Rotary Cultivator Market: Introduction

A rotary cultivator is a basic agricultural equipment used for breaking up and tilling the soil before cultivation of crops by mounting it on a tractor. It consists of a series of blades mounted on a revolving power-driven shaft.

The rotary cultivator is also used to remove unwanted weeds, and aerate and loosen the soil after the cultivation of crops. These are highly efficient machinery used by farmers integrated with sophisticated and advance technologies.

The rotary cultivator is also suitable for interculture farming operations by adjusting the distance between the tines as per crop requirement. This is useful for cultivating multiple crops.

Rising dependence on advanced agriculture machinery by farmers all over the globe has influenced the growth of rotary cultivators; this is likely to drive the growth of the rotary cultivator market during the forecast period.

Rising Dependency on Rotary Cultivators

The agriculture sector across the globe prefers high capacity, cost effective equipment with advanced technology, which is expected to drive demand for rotary cultivators. In addition, rise in government initiatives to promote modern agricultural practices is likely to drive the rotary cultivator market. Rising labor cost along with more time and effort required in conventional farming is likely to lead to switch toward modern farming across the globe by using innovative agriculture machinery. This is influencing the growth of the rotary cultivator market across the globe.

Rapid growth in the agriculture sector

Agriculture is the most vital sector in emerging countries, as it plays a strategic role in the process of economic development. This is promoting new technologies and encouraging agricultural research by governments. Rising demand for agricultural goods across the globe has prompted regional bodies to opt for reliable agriculture machinery. The rotary cultivator is considered the basic implement by farmers to perform agriculture operations. Rapid growth in the use of tractors is likely to drive demand for rotary cultivators.

Asia Pacific a Potential Market for Rotary Cultivators

The global rotary cultivator market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the rotary cultivator market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the rotary cultivator market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The rotary cultivator market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a potential market for rotary cultivators owing to rapid growth in demand for agricultural machinery across the region.

Key Players Operating in the Rotary Cultivator Market

The global rotary cultivator market is moderately fragmented in nature due to presence of global and regional players. Major players across the globe are focused on offering cost effective agriculture machinery to meet the requirements of end-users.

A few of the key players operating in the global rotary cultivator market are:

? AGCO Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Greaves Cotton Limited

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

Kubota Agricultural Machinery India

Lancer Agrico Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Maschio Gaspardo

New Holland Agriculture

Wecan Global

Global Rotary Cultivator Market: Research Scope

Global Rotary Cultivator Market, by Blade

Below 12

13-20

21-30

31 & Above

Global Rotary Cultivator Market, by HP

Below 35 HP

36-45 HP

46-55 HP

56-65 HP

Above 65 HP

Global Rotary Cultivator Market, by Weight

Below 380 Kgs

381-430 Kgs

431-480 Kgs

481-530 Kgs

531-560 Kgs

Above 561 Kgs

Global Rotary Cultivator Market, by Application

Agriculture

Others (Forestry, Gardening, etc.)

