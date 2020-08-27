Rye Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Rye Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Rye Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Rye Industry. Rye market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Rye market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Rye is one of the important field crops grown for food and forage use. The crop belongs to triticale family. The grain is extensively used as an ingredient in the bakery products, alcoholic beverages, and animal feed.

In this report, consumption has been considered to calculate the market volume for the rye market during 2019-2024.

Market Overview:

– The global production of rye was valued at a volume of 10.5 million metric ton in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 2.2%.

– Rye is the most important crop in most of the European countries. Rye is comparatively a modern crop with production majorly in Northern Europe.

– Rye plays a very important role in countries with poor quality soil and it can also handle colder temperatures as compared to other grains. Germany accounted for 24% of the global production of rye in 2018.

Key Market Trends:

Europe Dominates the Global Rye Exports

Europe holds a rye export share of 47%, globally. Rye is popular in the Scandinavia and Eastern European region and used mainly as a staple food. In 2014, demand for rye-based snacks increased. The demand was strong from the countries, like Russia, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, and the United Kingdom.

Europe Holds a Lion’s Share in the Global Market

In 2018, Europe registered a share of 63% in global rye production. With an increase in wheat availability across the region and higher acceptance in the industries, as well for food, consumption has limited the growth of rye production in the region. Europe rye production witnessed a CAGR of -6.25% during the period 2014-2018.

Detailed TOC of Rye Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 US

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.3 Rest of North America

5.1.1.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2 Russia

5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3 Poland

5.1.2.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.1.2.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.1 Japan

5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2 Australia

5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Argentina

5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2 Brazil

5.1.4.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.3 Rest of South America

5.1.4.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5 Middle East

5.1.5.1 Turkey

5.1.5.2 Israel

5.1.5.3 Rest of Middle East

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

