A recent report published by QMI on the Salt Substitutes market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of salt substitutes market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for salt substitutes during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of salt substitutes to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Salt Substitutes are usually low-sodium table salt alternatives which are used to avoid the risk of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease which causes due to high intake of sodium chloride. It mostly contains potassium chloride. The toxicity is equal to the table salt in a healthy person. Potassium lactate is used to reduce sodium levels in food products. It is normally used in meat and poultry products. Seaweed granules are also used as an alternative to salt. All these salts help to tackle the increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes & obesity, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular diseases.

Growing awareness among consumers regarding food ingredients is expected to accelerate the market demand for the global salt substitute market. Increasing adoption of salt substitute in dairy, meat, and food industry is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the global salt substitutes market over the forecast period. Health concerns with consumption of food with high sodium content are expected to fuel the revenue growth of the global market. However, an adverse effect of a few salt substitute on consumers with disorders related to kidney and any other body part is likely to hamper the growth of the global salt substitute market.

Factors having a significant impact on the growth of this market are:

o Rising adoption of salt substitutes in food and beverages industry

o Growing health concerns with the consumption of food with high sodium content

Insights about the regional distribution of market:

This report segments the salt substitutes market by region into North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are estimated to be major regions salt substitutes market during the forecast period. North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in the Food & Agricultural sector. The use of the latest technologies in the agricultural activities and established processed food market is estimated to drive demand for salt substitutes market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets salt substitutes during the forecast period. The food & agriculture sector is one of the major contributors to economies in the region. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancements in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of the salt substitute market. The Middle East and Rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for salt

substitutes market during the forecast period.

Companies Covered: Cargill Inc, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, Innophos Holdings Inc, Nu-Tek Food Science LLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Montana Industrie Holding A.G

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Mineral Salts

Amino Acids

Yeast Extracts

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein

Others

By Application:

Dairy and Frozen Foods

Bakery and Confectionery

Sauce

Fresh Meat Products

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Product Type

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Product Type

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Product Type

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Product Type

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Product Type

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Product Type

By Application

