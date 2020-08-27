Sarcopenia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 By DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Sarcopenia Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s ‘Sarcopenia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Sarcopenia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Sarcopenia is a condition which is characterized by loss of muscle mass, muscle strength and functional muscle impairment with ageing. The definition has been through various alterations. However, an enormous recent breakthrough is the inclusion of the condition in the ICD-10 classification of diseases. The physical consequences of this disease put a person at risk for falls, fractures, and hospitalization, thereby affecting the quality of life and death in extreme cases. The etiology of sarcopenia is a constellation of factors involving the aging neuromuscular machinery (motor unit number and efficiency, muscle architecture and orientation, fiber type distribution), reduced anabolic hormone levels, muscle disuse, and inflammation, driven by environmental, genetic and behavioral factors.

Sarcopenia Epidemiology

Current definitions of sarcopenia are only newly developed and still not entirely accepted. Reported prevalence rates of sarcopenia vary significantly due to differing definitions, tools of diagnosis, and patient populations. Estimates range from 10% in individuals >65 years of age, rising to 30% in men over 80. The Sarcopenia epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Sarcopenia epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Sarcopenia epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Sarcopenia Key Facts

As per Society on Sarcopenia, Cachexia and Wasting Disorders, the prevalence of sarcopenia ranges from 15% at 65 years to 50% at 80 years in humans, with normal aging associated with a 1–2% muscle loss beyond the age of 50 years.

As per Delveinsight estimates, the total prevalent population of sarcopenia in the 7MM was found to be 33,321,576 in 2017.

The total prevalent cases for sarcopenia were the highest in the United States, followed by Italy and Germany. Spain accounted for the least number of prevalent cases among the 7MM.

Japan accounted for 2,890,096 cases sarcopenia in 2017, which accounted for approximately 8.67% of the total 7MM prevalent cases of sarcopenia.

Sarcopenia Report Scope

The Sarcopenia report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Sarcopenia Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Sarcopenia in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Sarcopenia in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Sarcopenia

The report provides the segmentation of the Sarcopenia epidemiology

