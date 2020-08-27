Security Screening Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Security Screening Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Security Screening Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Security Screening Industry. Security Screening market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Security Screening market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Security screening is the process of allowing individuals to access classified information or to restricted areas, after completion of thorough frisking and background check. Strict security regulations, growth in the tourism industry, developing the aviation security market, rising terrorist activities, and increase in drug, weapon, and human trafficking are driving the security screening market. The wide use of security screening can be seen in airports, ports and borders, defense, critical infrastructure.
Market Overview:
Security Screening Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Threat from Terrorism Emphasises the Need for Security Screening at Airports
– The largest market share has been occupied by airports with 65.5% of the market share. Airport security includes perimeter security, command, control and integration, cyber security, communications, surveillance, access control, and screening. Of these, the majority of developments are expected to take place in the screening, Big Data markets and these sectors are particularly witnessing upgrades and new investments as part of the airport security market.
– Aircraft fleet is expected to increase over the years. All regions, including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Russia and Central Asia are expected to witness this rise.
– While air fleet size and passenger traffic are expected to rise significantly over the forecast period, it makes airports more prone to security threats, such as bombs, loots, and robberies, etc. Therefore, with the increasing passenger traffic in aircraft, airports are intensely focusing on security in the airport premises.
– Recently, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) signed a multi-million dollar deal with an international organization to provide baggage scanners, which will be installed throughout nine airports in India, including Chennai and Kolkata. Furthermore, AAI placed a contract worth USD 50 million with Smiths Detection, one of the leading vendors in the market, for hold-baggage scanners, which will be installed in nine airports across the country.
Asia-Pacific Accounts for Largest Market Share
– The largest share in the security screening market is occupied by Asia-Pacific, with China, India, and Japan being the key shareholders. China is one of the prominent markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Vendors in the country are continuously innovating their products. For instance, in January 2019, Safeway Inspection System Limited launched a new portable X-ray scanner, AT2310. This type of X-ray scanner for security inspection is used to inspect small baggage and parcels and find explosives and dangerous weapons.
– The Indian market is expected to be one of the largest aviation markets in the world by 2026, making security a mission-critical factor in enabling India’s airports to be future-ready. In February 2018, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) placed an order for multiple CTX 9800 DSiTM systems at a combined value of over USD 50 million, with Smiths Detection. The first group of machines were expected to be installed in the second half of 2018.
– Similar to airports, the railway sector in the region is planning to seal stations at least 20 minutes prior to departure, in order to complete the security check process.
Detailed TOC of Security Screening Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Market Definition
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Upsurge in Terror Activities Across the World
4.2.2 Automation of Screening Processes
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Slower Rate of Penetration of Advanced Systems in Developing Regions
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 People
5.1.2 Product
5.1.2.1 Mail and Parcel
5.1.2.2 Baggage
5.1.2.3 Cargo and Vehicle Inspection
5.1.2.4 Trace Detection
5.1.2.5 Other Applications
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Airports
5.2.2 Ports and Borders
5.2.3 Defense
5.2.4 Critical Infrastructure
5.2.5 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 UK
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Smiths Detection Inc
6.1.2 L-3 Security and Detection Systems Inc.
6.1.3 OSI Systems Inc.
6.1.4 3DX-Ray Ltd
6.1.5 Teledyne ICM
6.1.6 Analogic Corporation
6.1.7 Nuctech Company Limited
6.1.8 Astrophysics Inc.
6.1.9 CEIA S.p.A
6.1.10 Gilardoni S.p.A
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
