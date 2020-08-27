Security Screening Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Security Screening Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Security Screening Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Security Screening Industry. Security Screening market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Security Screening market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Security screening is the process of allowing individuals to access classified information or to restricted areas, after completion of thorough frisking and background check. Strict security regulations, growth in the tourism industry, developing the aviation security market, rising terrorist activities, and increase in drug, weapon, and human trafficking are driving the security screening market. The wide use of security screening can be seen in airports, ports and borders, defense, critical infrastructure.

Market Overview:

The security screening market was valued at USD 6.66 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 8.92 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). Security screening has become essential, in order to avoid unethical practices and maintain security within public spaces. Airports account for a significant share of demand for security screening solutions and are expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to the robust rise in the number of airports and consequent air passenger traffic.

– Computerized tomography or CT scanners have witnessed an increased popularity, due to the large size and noisiness of the traditional scanners. These are expected to replace the traditional X-ray scanners, particularly in the aviation sector.

– Digital transformation, while incorporating the benefits of machine learning and artificial intelligence, is expected to advance the capabilities of the present systems.

– Though the number of terrorist attacks worldwide, has decreased significantly from 12,121 in 2015 to 8,584 in 2017, according to the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, terrorism continues to be a significant threat to several countries even today, with a higher terrorism index. Therefore, the security screening market is expected to significantly benefit from the strict laws and regulations regarding the inspection of humans, luggage, and goods in transit.

One of the major factors challenging the growth of the security screening equipment is the high installation cost of this equipment, particularly, complete object/body detectors. This limits the application of full body detectors to airports and government and military buildings

