Service Desk Software Market Outlook – Post Covid-19 Scenario | Zendesk, Deskero, Userlike, Live chat

Zendesk (United States), Zoho (India), Hubspot (United States), Live chat (Poland), Agile CRM (United States), Vision help desk (India), Fresh service (United States), Bitrix (United States), Freshworks (United States) and Halp (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Thinkowl (United States), Userlike (Germany), BeyondTrust (United States), Deskero (United Kingdom), Happyfox (United States), BMC software (United States) and Groove network (United States).

A service desk offers help to the customers by establishing a communication between customers and company. It ensures that the customers are getting service at a timely manner. Service desks are designed to handle service requests and incidents in terms of quality or availability. This software keeps track of conversation with customers, and also provides real time insights that improves the performance of the team. In addition to that, it automates the tasks so that the employee can handle more customer requests. It also allows the employee to set up FAQs, How to articles and others which helps them to focus on the tickets that needs attention.

Market Drivers

Rising Number of Customer Queries Leading to Implementation of Service Desk Software Which Helps in Closure of Large Number of Queries

Benefits Such as Efficiency Enhancement Seamless Experience, and Increased Productivity are fuelling the Market Growth

Market Trend

Introduction of Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence in Service Desk Software

Restraints

Issues Related to Customer Data Privacy May Hamper the Market

High Initial Costs Associated With the Implementation of Software

Opportunities

Increasing Importance of Companies towards Customer Satisfaction

Increase in Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals to Operate the Software

Availability of Free Software

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 10th October 2018, Zendesk has acquired Future Simple Inc. which provides sales force automation software. This acquisition helps the company to improve the sales and customer experience.

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Service Desk Software Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Service Desk Software Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Service Desk Software Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Service Desk Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Service Desk Software Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Service Desk Software Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Service Desk Software Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Service Desk Software Market Breakdown by Segments (by Service desk type (Local, Centralised, Virtual), Pricing (Standard, Professional, Enterprise), Features (Multichannel, Multi brand help centre, Multi department, Email, Telephony, Social Media, Live chat), Industry vertical (Financial services, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Others), Organisation size (SMEs, Large enterprises))

5.1 Global Service Desk Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Service Desk Software Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Service Desk Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Service Desk Software Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Service Desk Software Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

