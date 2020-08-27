Silicate Coatings Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Silicate Coatings Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Silicate Coatings Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Silicate Coatings Industry. Silicate Coatings market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Silicate Coatings market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Silicate Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244565

Market Overview:

The silicate coatings market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period (2019-2024) at an estimated CAGR of ~6%, majorly driven by the stringent environmental regulations to control VOC emissions. Silicate Coatings are based on the combination of Quartz (SiO2) and carbonate to produce a Silicate (SiO2/Na2O). Lithium, Sodium or Potassium carbonate can be used or for certain grades by hydrothermally dissolving a reactive silica source (mainly silica sand) in the respective hydroxide, which is then combined with lightfast inorganic pigments. Original silicate coatings are UV resistant, VOC free and also biocide free, plasticizer-free, emulsifier-free etc.< Silicate Coatings Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

AkzoNobel N.V

ASE Group

Asian Paints Ltd.

BEECK Mineral Paints

Benjamin Moore & Co

Breathe Silicate Hybrid Paint

FUSION MINERAL PAINT

KEIM Mineral Paints

PPG Industries Inc.

Jotun

Teknos Group

Roxsil Silicone Sdn. Bhd.

Remmers (UK) Limited

Silacote USA LLC