Silicate Coatings Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Silicate Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from Residential Construction
– The increasing middle-class population, coupled with their increasing disposable income, has facilitated the expansion in the middle-class housing segment, thereby, driving the residential construction across the world.
– Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of new residential construction projects, due to the expanding housing construction market in developing countries like China, India and ASEAN Countries.
– In India, the government initiated project named ‘Housing for All by 2022’, is expected to immensely drive the residential construction segment in the country, throughout the forecast period.
– The Chinese government has projected the capital expenditure in construction of HK Dollar 23,923 million in its proposed budget for 2018-19, i.e., 7% higher than the budget allotted for the FY2017, in order to the construct more affordable flats.
– The governments in several European countries, have also supported to fulfill the supply-demand gap, for housing. For instance, to reduce the United Kingdom’s housing supply crisis, the Manchester city council has collaborated with other developers to build 500 sites, through individual development programs across Greater Manchester and Liverpool.
– All the above factors are expected to propel the growth in the residential sector, which in return, is expected to grow the silicate coatings market, as they are highly stable and durable coatings, with particularly convincing long-lasting color and natural effect.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth
China is the largest consumer of silicate coatings market in Asia-pacific, in 2018. Silicate coatings are being widely used in architectural applications, where consumers are willing to pay a premium for low toxicity coatings which are traditionally a key source of silicate consumption in the region. The Chinese government is stepping up its restrictions on coatings with a high volatile organic compound (VOC) content. Such stringent regulations are boosting the consumption of silicate paints market in the region during the forecast period.
