Silicone Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

Silicone market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Silicone market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Silicone market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Usage of Silicone in the Construction Industry

– Growth in infrastructure in the emerging nations is driving the overall global demand for construction chemicals, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for silicone in the coming years.

– In the construction industry, silicones are used in structural glazing and weatherproofing, while contributing to the energy efficiency of the buildings. They also help to improve in-shop productivity, reduce material waste, extend building life, and reduce lifecycle costs.

– There is huge expenditure incurred on infrastructure in the developing nations, like China and India, which is driving the global silicone market, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

– These countries have been witnessing rapid urbanization, which, in turn, spurring the usage of silicones as adhesives and coatings. In addition, people are currently inclined to buy luxury products which further provides huge scope for the silicone market in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the leading consumer of silicone, accounting for the largest share of the global silicone market.

– The growing market in China is one of the prominent reasons for the growth of the Asia-Pacific silicone market over the years.

– Rising awareness and use of liquid silicon rubber due to modern manufacturing and injection molding technology in the region are expected to offer numerous opportunities for the silicone market growth.

– Asia-Pacific has the highest global share in the automobile industry. The region’s higher share is mainly as a result of large-scale domestic production in India and China.

– The automotive industry plays a critical role in integrating new electronic technologies. Increasing component migration to electronic solutions, demand exists for silicones as they play an increasingly important role in helping deliver material solutions that contribute to design flexibility and long-term component reliability under harsh operating conditions.

– The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for silicone market in the region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Silicone Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Use in the Construction Industry

4.1.2 Growing Use in Electronics Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Adverse Health Impact of Silicones

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Form Type

5.1.1 Fluids

5.1.2 Elastomers

5.1.3 Resins

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Construction

5.2.2 Transportation

5.2.3 Personal Care

5.2.4 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Textiles

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Chase Corporation

6.4.4 CHT Group ( ICM Products)

6.4.5 DowDuPont

6.4.6 Elkem Silicones

6.4.7 Emerald Performance Materials LLC

6.4.8 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.9 GELEST, INC

6.4.10 Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co. Ltd.

6.4.11 Kaneka Corporation

6.4.12 Momentive

6.4.13 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.4.14 The Sherwin-Williams Company

6.4.15 Wacker Chemie AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Awareness and Use of Liquid Silicon Rubber in Manufacturing

