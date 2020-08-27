Simulator Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Simulator Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Simulator Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Simulator Industry. Simulator market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Simulator market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The simulator market study includes the various training and simulation of land, sea, and air vehicles. Based on type, the market is segmented into full flight simulators, flight training simulators, and other types. The other types include full mission simulators, fixed facility simulators, and desktop simulators that are being used for land, sea, and air applications.
Market Overview:
Simulator Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
The Air Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The air segment of the market studied is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the complexity and risk involved in aircraft than compared to the other end users. For example, a single mistake by pilots onboard a passenger aircraft while landing or take-off may cost the lives of all the passengers on aircraft. Such complexity has made the regulatory bodies, like the FAA, to mandate the use of simulators for pilot training. Moreover, the use of new aircraft in the military may require training for pilots to familiarize with the new equipment and systems. In such situations, providing hands-on experience may be difficult, due to high-cost involvement. In such cases, the simulators act as the preferred option.
The Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The investments in the aviation industry by public and private companies, along with the growth of tourism in countries, like China, India, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, and Vietnam, are some of the major driving factors of the simulator market. Additionally, increasing defense spending and the territorial issues between the countries are resulting in the procurement of new aircraft, land vehicles, and naval vessels, like frigates, destroyers, and submarines, etc. This procurement of new equipment may generate demand for trained military personnel to handle the equipment, which in turn, may increase the demand for advanced simulators. The aforementioned factors are some of the major factors that are propelling the growth of the simulator market in this region.
Detailed TOC of Simulator Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Component
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Software
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Air
5.2.2 Land
5.2.3 Sea
5.3 Type
5.3.1 Full Flight Simulators
5.3.2 Flight Training Devices
5.3.3 Other Types
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 UK
5.4.2.2 France
5.4.2.3 Germany
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 India
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 UAE
5.4.5.3 Qatar
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Collins Aerospace
6.4.2 CAE Inc.
6.4.3 L3 Technologies Inc.
6.4.4 FlightSafety International (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)
6.4.5 FRASCA International Inc.
6.4.6 Thales Group
6.4.7 TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (Textron Inc.)
6.4.8 VSTEP Simulation
6.4.9 Cubic Corporation
6.4.10 Rheinmetall AG
6.4.11 RUAG Group
6.4.12 FAAC Incorporated*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
