Slab Repair Products Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact | Worldwide Overview By Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Slab Repair Products Market:-

Silpro Corporation

The Western Group

Evonik Degussa Gmbh

SABIC

Lafarge S.A.

Schomburg Gmbh

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Sika Corporation

BASF SE

Uretek Worldwide

Walker Parking Consultants

Structural Preservation Systems

Inc.

Ags Argiles & Minéraux / Imerys Group

Seaboard Weatherproofing Co.

Restruction Corporation

C.A. Lindman

Inc.

The Global Slab Repair Products market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global slab repair products market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5%, during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Slab repair comprises a small section of the following categories of construction chemicals – flooring compounds, water proofing compounds, repair & rehabilitation, sealants, and grouts. They are used to meet various industrial needs, such as abrasion, load impact, chemical attack, moisture penetration, strengthening of damaged floors, as well as improving the aesthetic appeal of the floor.

Increasing Growth in Revitalization of Public Infrastructure Projects

Selecting the appropriate level of corrosion protection is based on many factors, such as, the amount of concrete damage, the level of chloride contamination & carbonation, the cost & design life of the corrosion protection system, the expected service life of the structure and location of corrosion activity (localized or widespread). To prevent corrosion activities from occurring around concrete or at other interfaces between new and old concrete in infrastructures such as bridge widening, wall joints, office buildings, monuments etc., a simple localized corrosion prevention strategy utilizing slab repair systems can be achieved. The combination of their cost-effectiveness and the financial pragmatism behind repairing versus rebuilding is the central reason why they are forecasted to grow at a high rate annually in the coming years, despite the projected slump in construction activity.

Polyurethane Applications are Expected to Increase

Flooring compounds are mostly polyurethane based. Typically static cracks and live cracks are filled with a flexible material, such as polyurethane. Moreover, they may be transformed into movement joints by cutting or bandaging, and sealing with flexible sealants. Cracks subject to water ingress can be filled using polyurethane that react to the presence of water to form foam or to create a complete seal. These systems do not bond to the concrete. Polyurethane can be applied utilizing a variety of impregnations, coatings, coverings, and membranes. The subdued economic forecasts in many countries make it imperative to use cost efficient materials in the commercial and civil construction sectors. Polyurethane repair systems have been proven to be a much cost-effective method to repair, restore, and rehabilitate concrete structures versus more traditional practices with mechanical or cementations materials.

Europe Dominates the Market

Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, Europe was the leading consumer in slab repair products followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. Although, the market is somewhat finite in scope, it is diverse to address the niche. The combination of their cost-effectiveness and the financial pragmatism behind repairing versus rebuilding is the central reason why they are forecasted to grow at over a high rate annually in the coming years despite the projected slump in construction activity.

Major Players: Evonik Degussa Gmbh, The Western Group, SABIC, Silpro Corporation, and Uretek Worldwide, amongst others.

