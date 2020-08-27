Small Caliber Ammunition Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Small Caliber Ammunition Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Small Caliber Ammunition Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Small Caliber Ammunition Industry. Small Caliber Ammunition market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Small Caliber Ammunition market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The study includes the range of ammunition in production and deployment that are below .50 caliber (12.7 mm), which includes 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, 9 mm, 10- and 12-gauge, .22 caliber, .30 caliber, .38 caliber, .45 caliber, and .300 Winchester Magnum (WinMag). The report also includes the ammunition used by military personnel and civilians. The military segment includes procurements by the military (army, navy, and air force), homeland security, local law enforcement agencies, border security forces, and special forces.

Market Overview:

The small caliber ammunition market is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 3% during the forecast period.

– The increasing terrorist activities in the Middle East & African countries, like Iraq, Nigeria, Syria, and Somalia, and also recent attacks on Sri Lanka and New Zealand are propelling the local government agencies, police, and military to procure small caliber ammunition.

– Increasing investments in defense for military modernization programs for procurement of better equipment to replace its existing arsenal is also acting as one of the key market drivers of the small caliber ammunition market.

– The stringent laws on gun ownership are acting as a key restraint for the growth of the small caliber ammunition market during the forecast period. Small Caliber Ammunition Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Denel SOC Ltd

Remington Arms Company

CBC

RUAG Group

Mesko

Nammo AS

Winchester Ammunition (Olin Corporation)

CCI Ammunition