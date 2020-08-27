Small Caliber Ammunition Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Small Caliber Ammunition Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Small Caliber Ammunition Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Small Caliber Ammunition Industry. Small Caliber Ammunition market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Small Caliber Ammunition market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The study includes the range of ammunition in production and deployment that are below .50 caliber (12.7 mm), which includes 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, 9 mm, 10- and 12-gauge, .22 caliber, .30 caliber, .38 caliber, .45 caliber, and .300 Winchester Magnum (WinMag). The report also includes the ammunition used by military personnel and civilians. The military segment includes procurements by the military (army, navy, and air force), homeland security, local law enforcement agencies, border security forces, and special forces.
Market Overview:
Small Caliber Ammunition Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
The Military Segment Accounted for a Major Market Share in 2018
The military segment currently dominates the market studied, and it is expected to continue its domination, in terms of market share, over the forecast period. This is due to the increase in procurement of ammunition by the armed forces, local enforcement agencies, and border security forces to subdue the threats arising, due to terrorism, territorial conflicts, and geopolitical tensions. For instance, to modernize their infantry, the Defense Ministry of India placed an order for 72,400 assault rifles to the US firm Sig Sauer of worth USD 100 million. This order was placed in February 2019 to replace the INSAS rifles. Such procurements are expected to generate demand for small caliber ammunition during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The Asia-Pacific region currently has the highest market share and is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The current political tensions between countries, like China, India, Japan, and Pakistan, along with the shortage of military personnel in Japan and India, are some of the major drivers that propelling the growth of the small caliber ammunition market over the forecast period. For instance, as of July 2018, Indian Army had a shortage of over 7,000 officers and Indian Air Force had a shortage of approximately 200 officers; as of October 2018, Indian Navy had a shortage of about 1,500 officers. The plans to recruit new military personnel may generate demand for arms and ammunition, which in turn, may generate demand in the small caliber ammunition market during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Small Caliber Ammunition Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Use
5.1.1 Civilian
5.1.2 Military
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 UK
5.2.2.2 France
5.2.2.3 Germany
5.2.2.4 Russia
5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 India
5.2.3.2 China
5.2.3.3 Japan
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Rest of Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.3 Nigeria
5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.2 General Dynamics Corporation
6.4.3 BAE Systems PLC
6.4.4 Denel SOC Ltd
6.4.5 Remington Arms Company
6.4.6 CBC
6.4.7 RUAG Group
6.4.8 Mesko
6.4.9 Nammo AS
6.4.10 Winchester Ammunition (Olin Corporation)
6.4.11 CCI Ammunition
6.4.12 Global Ordnance
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
