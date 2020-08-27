Small Electric Vehicle Market detailed strategies, Competitive landscaping and developments for next 5 years

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Small Electric Vehicle’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
Tesla (United States)
Nissan (Japan)
BMW (Germany)
Toyota (Japan)
Kia Motors (South Korea)
Ford (United States)
Volkswagen (Germany)
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus (China)
Audi (Germany)
BYD (China)
Small electric vehicle, a substitute for internal combustion engine, is self-propelling transportation systems for passengers and goods utilizing the power stored in batteries through electric motors as well. It is considered to be the next generation vehicle. According to International Energy Agency, in 2017 witnessed the sale of over 1 million of electric cars, and surpassed 3 million worldwide and estimated to reach 125 million units by 2030
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle), Application (Passenger car, Commercial vehicle), Technology Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Electric Vehicle), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle)
A View on Influencing Trends:
Growing concern about environmental pollution across the globe
Electric Vehicle Charging stations powered by solar panels
Growth Drivers in LimelightFavorable government policies and subsidies
Heavy Investments from automakers in EVs
Increased vehicle range per charge
Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionLack of Standardization
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Use of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) EV charging stations for electric vehicles
The continuous development of new enhanced battery recycling processes
Electric Vehicle Charging stations powered by solar panels
