Small Electric Vehicle Market detailed strategies, Competitive landscaping and developments for next 5 years

Tesla (United States)

Nissan (Japan)

BMW (Germany)

Toyota (Japan)

Kia Motors (South Korea)

Ford (United States)

Volkswagen (Germany)

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus (China)

Audi (Germany)

BYD (China)

Small electric vehicle, a substitute for internal combustion engine, is self-propelling transportation systems for passengers and goods utilizing the power stored in batteries through electric motors as well. It is considered to be the next generation vehicle. According to International Energy Agency, in 2017 witnessed the sale of over 1 million of electric cars, and surpassed 3 million worldwide and estimated to reach 125 million units by 2030

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle), Application (Passenger car, Commercial vehicle), Technology Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Electric Vehicle), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Growing concern about environmental pollution across the globe

Electric Vehicle Charging stations powered by solar panels

Growth Drivers in LimelightFavorable government policies and subsidies

Heavy Investments from automakers in EVs

Increased vehicle range per charge

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionLack of Standardization

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

2 Executive Summary

Global Small Electric Vehicle Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Small Electric Vehicle Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Small Electric Vehicle Revenue by Type

Global Small Electric Vehicle Volume by Type

Global Small Electric Vehicle Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Small Electric Vehicle Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Use of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) EV charging stations for electric vehicles

The continuous development of new enhanced battery recycling processes

