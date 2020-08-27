Small Satellite Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Small Satellite Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Small Satellite Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Small Satellite Industry. Small Satellite market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Small Satellite market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The report includes CubeSats, PocketQubes, TubeSat, and SunCubes, which have been classified depending on its mass within nanosatellites, microsatellites, and picosatellites. Small satellites have been segmented into minisatellite (100 kg – 500 kg), microsatellite (10 kg – 100 kg), nanosatellite (1 kg – 10 kg), picosatellite (0.1 kg – 1 kg), and femtosatellite (<100 gm) depending on its mass. Furthermore, the report includes the following aspects:
Market Overview:
Small Satellite Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
The Military Segment Held the Highest Market Share in 2018
In segmentation by end user, the military segment held a major share in 2018. Armed forces are enhancing their satellite communications, globally, to gain an advantage over other countries. The fact that the large satellites are at risk in the outer space, due to the weapons developed by the countries, like China and Russia, that can destroy large satellites, is making other countries, like the United States, to develop and launch their small satellites. However, the commercial segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Investments are being poured on a large scale for commercial launches of small satellites. As the cost for launching these small satellites is less compared to that of conventional satellites, many startups are being formed in this market. This is also expected to drive the growth of the commercial segment of the small satellite market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Grow, With the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
In 2018, North America holds the highest market share, mainly due to a number of small satellite launches by the United States. In the United States, along with many companies and Universities, NASA is also making use of small satellites for conducting advanced exploration, scientific research, and educational investigations, as well as for demonstrating newly emerging technologies. However, the market for small satellites is largely shifting from North America to the Asia-Pacific region, where significant investments are made on space technology. China is making huge leaps in the small satellite technology currently. In addition, countries, like India, Japan, and South Korea, are also developing and deploying their own small satellites. Hence, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Small Satellite Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Minisatellite
5.1.2 Microsatellite
5.1.3 Nanosatellite
5.1.4 Picosatellite
5.1.5 Femtosatellite
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Civil
5.2.2 Commercial
5.2.3 Military
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Harris Corporation
6.4.2 Thales Alenia Space
6.4.3 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
6.4.4 Blue Canyon Technologies Inc.
6.4.5 Sierra Nevada Corporation
6.4.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.7 GomSpace Group AB
6.4.8 Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd
6.4.9 Millennium Space Systems
6.4.10 Adcole Maryland Aerospace
6.4.11 Planet Labs
6.4.12 SPIRE*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
