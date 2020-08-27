Small UAV Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Small UAV Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Small UAV Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Small UAV Industry. Small UAV market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Small UAV market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Small UAV market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

The Civil and Commercial Segment is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The use of UAVs is dominant in the defense sector, primarily due to its applications in various military missions. In the past decade, the use of small UAVs by law enforcement agencies has increased steeply. Recently, FLIR Systems was assigned the task to provide the US Army with Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance Systems (PRS). Research institutions, like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, developed a honeybee-sized drone featuring a new navigation chip. According to the institution, the small drone is capable of processing complex images, up to 171 frames per second. Preference for miniaturization of UAVs is the current trend in the market. However, the commercial and civil sector is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the growing use of small drones in the energy and agriculture sector. Companies, like Amazon, are planning to use small drones for faster delivery of goods. Medical institutions and hospitals are also considering the use of small drones to deliver medical packs during an emergency. With the changes in regulations on the use of commercial drones, the market for small drones is poised to register a steep rise, especially in the commercial and civil segment in the coming years.

North America Held a Major Share in the Small UAV Market in 2018

Countries, like the US, China, Russia, the UK, and India, are progressing rapidly, in terms of technology advancement in small drones. In 2018, North America accounted for a major market share, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The procurement of small UAVs is on a rise in the US and Canada by the military, law enforcement, and commercial sector. However, several countries in Asia-Pacific are also increasing their procurement of smaller drones. India is a rapidly evolving market, especially in the drones market. Recently, the Government of India amended its regulations on the commercial use of drones, which is expected to fuel the growth of the small drones market in the next five years.

Detailed TOC of Small UAV Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Wing Type

5.1.1 Fixed Wing

5.1.2 Rotary Wing

5.2 Size

5.2.1 Micro

5.2.2 Mini

5.2.3 Nano

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Military and Law Enforcement

5.3.2 Civil and Commercial

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.2 DJI

6.4.3 Parrot Drones SAS

6.4.4 AeroVironment Inc.

6.4.5 Textron Inc.

6.4.6 The Boeing Company

6.4.7 YUNEEC

6.4.8 Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd

6.4.9 FLIR Systems

6.4.10 Elbit Systems

6.4.11 Thales Group

6.4.12 Lockheed Martin Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

