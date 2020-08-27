Smart Highway Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Smart Highway Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Smart Highway Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Smart Highway Industry. Smart Highway market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Smart Highway market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Smart highways include sensors, smart computing technologies, and smart monitoring systems all connected into a single monitoring unit. Therefore, solutions, such as traffic management, communication, and transport management are gaining traction. In order to reduce the increasing traffic, traffic technology vendors are introducing advanced changes where highways are one of the attractive segments.
Market Overview:
Smart Highway Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Smart Transportation Management System Offers Potential Opportunities
– The smart transportation management systems include advanced traffic management and congestion monitoring and management systems, with the integration of traffic control centers, access control and route guidance systems that offer a range of benefits.
– According to the ITS (Intelligent Transportation Systems), the development strategy of the Department of Transport in the Republic of Korea contributes to the decreasing fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by reducing traffic congestion and preventing motor vehicles from idling.
– Owing to similar concerns, the US Department of Energy and Transportation initiated a collaboration to accelerate the R&D of innovative smart transportation solutions and alternative fuel technologies.
– Moreover, in India, with the emergence of electronic toll control, smart transport systems are expected to gain traction in the forecast period. The country has an investment worth INR 50 trillion (USD 777.73 billion) in the infrastructure sector related to smart cities, the smart highway that would have sustainable development in the country.
North America to Account for a Major Share
– North America is a global technological leader. Coupled with this strength, the increased spending on construction and road infrastructure will offer more opportunities to the region to expand. Also, the public construction spending on the highway and street projects in the United States is very high, with USD 92.5 billion in 2018, according to the US Department of Transportation.
– Moreover, investments in connected highway technology in the region will also significantly contribute to the growth of the market in the future. The Ray, which is an 18 mile stretch of interstate in the state of Georgia is a connected highway that offers an interesting model for transport planners and policymakers across the United States.
– The road has photovoltaic panels rising above a rest stop, part of a sustainable electric vehicle charging station. The addition of solar panels, sustainable landscaping, and Internet of Things (IoT) will make this a smart and sustainable technology in the future. Combining all these aspects, North America is expected to hold a significant share in the market.
Detailed TOC of Smart Highway Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Highway and Infrastructure Projects
4.3.2 Rising Need for Safe and Efficient Transportation
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Investments Cost Challenge the Market Growth
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Technology
5.1.1 Smart Transport Management System
5.1.2 Smart Traffic Management System
5.1.3 Communication System
5.1.4 Monitoring System
5.1.5 Other Product Technologies
5.2 By Services
5.2.1 Consultancy Services
5.2.2 Maintenance and Operation Services
5.2.3 Managed Services
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent S.A
6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 Indra Sistemas SA
6.1.5 Infineon Technologies AG
6.1.6 Intelligent Highway Solutions Inc.
6.1.7 Kapsch AG
6.1.8 LG CNS Co. Ltd
6.1.9 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.10 Siemens AG
6.1.11 Xerox Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
