Smart Thermostat Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Smart Thermostat Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Smart Thermostat Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Smart Thermostat Industry. Smart Thermostat market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Smart Thermostat market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
These thermostats are termed as ‘smart‘, due to the inherent capabilities of being able to communicate with IoT devices within a smart building, ability to learn with AI capabilities, active geo-fencing features, reduce energy consumption, and ability to communicate with emerging virtual private assistants. Smart thermostats refer to the devices that allow remote connectivity and can be managed through a handheld device, finding its applications in residential sectors. These are the devices that are connected and allow remote connectivity in the consumer sector.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244539
Market Overview:
Smart Thermostat Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244539
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Internet Penetration and Connected Devices are Driving the Market Growth
– Increasing internet penetration, coupled with the increased usage of smartphones and other mobile devices has resulted in an increased spread of connectivity, owing to the rise in internet-connected devices.
– Owing to technological advancements, the appliances in residential buildings, such as washing machines, heating, and cooling equipment, and refrigerators, are increasingly going smart. This means that they can be connected to the internet.
– Due to this, smart thermostats (that also have the ability to be connected to the internet) are increasingly being adopted. This is because they enable users to adjust heating settings from other internet-connected devices, such as smartphones or laptops, which allows them to control the thermostat remotely. This ease of use is necessary for ensuring energy savings.
– Additionally, M2M is expected to take home-based IoT to the next level. Manufacturers, like LG and Samsung, are already slowly unveiling smart home appliances to help ensure a higher quality of life for occupants.
– For instance, an M2M-capable washing machine could send alerts to the owners’ smart devices once it finishes washing or drying, and a smart refrigerator could automatically order groceries from Amazon once its inventory is depleted.
– The increasing popularity of these connected devices is expected to lead to an increased need for control, thereby driving the market growth.
Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period
– Consumers are adopting the smart assistant devices, such as Amazon Echo and Google Home for many purposes, with almost one-third of people using it as an information provider responding to questions, and over 40% as an audio speaker for listening to streaming music. The smart thermostats find application among the smart assistants, thereby, fueling its demand across the residential sector across the region.
– Moreover, the Chinese government launched the ‘New-Type Urbanization Plan,’ focusing primarily on new-type, smart, and humanities city construction from 2014 – 2020.
– Besides, in India, the IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Green Homes is the first rating program that has been developed, exclusively for the residential sector, whose objective is to facilitate the effective use of site resources, water conservation, energy efficiency, handling of household waste, optimum material utilization, and design for healthy, smart homes.
– This will encourage industry players to invest in smart home services, thus, having a positive impact on the smart thermostat market growth.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244539
Detailed TOC of Smart Thermostat Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Increasing Internet Penetration and Usage of Internet Connected Devices
4.5.2 Increasing Popularity of Smart Homes
4.6 Market Restraints
4.6.1 High Installation Costs and Lack of Interoperability Challenges the Market
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.2 Europe
5.1.3 Asia-Pacific
5.1.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Nest Labs Inc.
6.1.2 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.3 ecobee
6.1.4 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.5 Emerson Electric Co.
6.1.6 Lennox International Inc.
6.1.7 Alarm.com Inc.
6.1.8 LUX Products Corporation
6.1.9 Siemens AG
6.1.10 Johnson Controls PLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026
Infertility Treatment Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025
EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026
Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Market 2020 Global Industry Revenue, Key Strategies, Business Growth Rate by Size, and Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak Forecast to 2025
Grape Seed Oil Market Size, Global Trends Evaluations 2020 Competitive Strategies, Key Players, Business Growth Rate, Technology, Development Status till 2024
Industrial Rubber Products Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025
Industrial Robot Positioners Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025