Smart Thermostat Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

These thermostats are termed as ‘smart‘, due to the inherent capabilities of being able to communicate with IoT devices within a smart building, ability to learn with AI capabilities, active geo-fencing features, reduce energy consumption, and ability to communicate with emerging virtual private assistants. Smart thermostats refer to the devices that allow remote connectivity and can be managed through a handheld device, finding its applications in residential sectors. These are the devices that are connected and allow remote connectivity in the consumer sector.

The smart thermostat market was valued at USD 689.8 million, in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 2322.2 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Lighting and other household appliances consume a considerable amount of energy and presently there is a dire need to use these energy resources efficiently. Therefore, governments are emphasizing on the use of smart devices in homes.

– The main factors driving the need for smart thermostat are the convenience, energy conservation, energy tracking, and need for an increase in potential savings. For example, Ecobee claims its gear can save an average of 23 per cent off bills whereas Nest claims its systems can save between 10 and 12 per cent on heating and 15 per cent on cooling.

– The BYOT (Bring-your-own-Technology) trend is expected to stimulate the growth of the market over the forecast period. Consumers have independently begun purchasing smart Wi-Fi enabled thermostats capable of receiving demand response control signals. Additionally, with a wi-fi connection and smart thermostats, virtual assistants, like Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant, are increasingly being used to control and monitor the home temperature, program schedules, or crank up the A/C.

– It was estimated that around 60.5 million Americans used virtual personal assistants and voice-controlled speakers at least once a month, according to an investment firm Cowen & Co. Also, in 2017, 24% of Americans used Amazon Echo and 31% used Google Home for home control settings following music, shopping, and requesting information applications. With the increase in the use of virtual assistants in home control, the forecast period is likely to witness the exponential adoption of smart thermostats. Smart Thermostat Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

