Smart Weapons Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:
The smart weapons market study includes weapons, missiles, and ammunition that are in development and production, for their use in the military sector. Based on the product, the market is segmented into missiles, and ammunition and other products. The missiles segment includes various surface-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles, anti-tank rockets, air-to-air rockets, air-to-surface rockets, and anti-submarine rockets. The ammunition and other product segment includes smart bullets, precision artillery ammunitions, electromagnetic pulse weapons, sensor fused weapons, and smart bombs.
Market Overview:
Smart Weapons Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
The Ammunitions and Other Products Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The ammunitions and other products segment of the market studied is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the development of advanced electro-optical precision integration kits, and sensor fused weapons. Rafael unveiled FireFly, miniature loitering ammunition that can be used by dismounted soldiers and EPIK (Electro-optical Precision Integration Kit) for providing precision guidance to surface-to-surface multiple-launch rocket systems in June 2018. Similarly, German Ministry of Defense awarded Gesellschaft für Intelligente Wirksysteme mbH (GIWS) initial contract to restart the serial production of the SMArt 155 ammunition (Sensor-fuzed Munition for Artillery 155 mm) that was previously stopped in 2006. The phase 1 contract was awarded in December 2017 and the serial production of the ammunition is planned from 2024.
The North America Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The North America region currently has the highest market share and is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the increasing defense budget and government support, as well as continuous development and procurement of modern warfare equipment, includes smart weapons, smart textiles, and advanced armament. The US Army placed an order BONUS, a 155-millimeter heat-seeking anti-tank shell, from BAE Systems Bofors and Nexter Systems. Similarly, the US Navy signed a contract worth approximately USD 600 million to provide advanced precision kill weapon system (APKWS) laser-guided rockets. This contract was provided in October 2016 to meet the needs of the US Air Force, US Army, US Navy, US Marine Corps, and to the allied nations.
