Smart Wearable Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Smart Wearable Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Smart Wearable Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Smart Wearable Industry. Smart Wearable market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Smart Wearable market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Wearable technology is an emerging trend that integrates electronics to the daily activities and fits into the changing lifestyles and can be worn on any part of the body. The market is divided based on product type, such as smartwatch, head-mounted display, smart clothing, ear worn, fitness trackers, body worn, camera, exoskeleton, and medical devices.

Market Overview:

The smart wearable market was valued a sale of 181.51 million units and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.38% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Advancements in research have been leading to increased innovation in the recent years and has been instrumental in driving the demand for the wearable market and led to new product categories like the smart fabrics and hearables, among others which incorporate high-end technology and design in daily living. Lately, the focus has been on providing an aesthetic design to devices to attract the customers.

– Wearables imply wristbands that are launched by companies like Fitbit, Jawbone, Apple, and act as activity trackers, which has gained a significant traction, owing to the boom in the fitness trend across consumers.

– The smartwatch category is experiencing a rise, owing to additional features, like the brand that suits the everyday lifestyle. Strong brands, such as Apple and Fossil, are keeping the pricing consistent with the price bands of traditional watches, to maintain their revenues. With Google’s WearOS, many other premium watchmakers, such as TAG and Armani, have entered the segment.

– Hearables are gaining traction with the increasing acceptance of smart assistants. Companies like Bragi, Google, Apple, Jabra, Samsung, and Sony have been actively contributing to the growth of this segment. Smart Wearable Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Garmin Ltd

Fitbit Inc.

Fossil Group Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Sony Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Bragi GmbH

Nuheara Limited

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Huami Corporation

Withings

Medtronic PLC

AIQ Smart Clothing Inc.

Sensoria Inc.

GoPro Inc.

Transcend Information Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.