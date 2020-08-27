Sodium Silicate Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2024

Global “Sodium Silicate Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Sodium Silicate in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Sodium Silicate Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Sodium Silicate Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Albemarle Corporation

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Rhodia

Ciech Vitrosilicon S.A.

Tokuyama Corporation

W.R. Grace & Company

Peroxychem Llc

PPG Industries

PQ Corporation

Oxychem Corporation

Oriental Silicas Corporation (OSC)

Orbule Chem Pvt Ltd

Malpro Silica Pvt Ltd

Alumina D.O.O

Silmaco

Kiran Global Chem Ltd.

C.Thai Chemicals Company Ltd.

Hindcon

Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.

Ravi Industries Chemical Div.

The Global Sodium Silicate market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Global Sodium Silicate Market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The sodium silicate market is majorly driven by the growing demand from the North American region. Sodium silicate consumption is exhibiting a marginal growth rate in all application sectors. In addition to a variety of direct uses, such as detergents and pulp & paper, sodium silicate is consumed in the downstream production of derivative substances.

Increasing Usage in the Construction Sector

Construction is likely to be one of the most dynamic industrial sectors in the next fifteen years, and it is utterly crucial to the evolution of prosperous societies around the world. The global volume of construction output will grow by 85% to USD 15.5 trillion by 2030, with three countries, China, the United States, and India, leading the market and accounting for 57% of the total global growth. Sodium silicates are used as sealers for concrete countertops. They react with the cement paste (calcium hydroxide) in concrete. The reaction generates additional cementing agents (calcium silicate hydrate) that physically increases the strength of the concrete surface and fills the pores to increase the density as well as decrease the porosity. Liquid or powder silicates can be added to the cement to accelerate the setting process. Powdered silicates are combined into dry cement admixtures and can be adjusted to modify the set time to meet different requirements. The usage of sodium silicate is expected to increase in the construction industry, as it is predominantly used as a sealant to enhance the quality of structures. Thus, the upcoming infrastructural projects, such as roadways, bridges, storage tanks, warehouses, and other buildings, especially in the emerging economies of the world, are expected to offer the global market a new avenue for growth.

Detergents Segment Leads the Market

Many detergent operations are performed using both the liquid and dry granular forms of sodium silicates. Such operations range from metal cleaning, textile processing, laundering & de-inking paper, to washing dishes, dairy equipment, bottles, floors, and locomotives. For instance, in the textile industry sodium silicates are used with bleaches, soaps, wetting agents, synthetic detergents, and other alkalies in operations, such as cleaning & finishing, kier boiling, wool scouring, bleaching, and degumming. Sodium silicate solutions have been used as ingredients in the drying process of the manufacturing of detergent powder for many years. Silicate solutions are easily added to the detergent paste and they help control the viscosity for the production of detergent powder of the desired density. Detergents are the largest application segment when compared to other application segments, and the segment is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to a high demand for sodium silicate for manufacturing industrial and household cleaning products.

US is the Leading Consumer

The United States is one of the largest consumers of water, worldwide, and has a consumption volume of 160 gallon of per capita consumption. About 80% of the US wastewater treatment industry is owned and managed publicly. This is one of the major drivers for the sodium silicate market, as sodium silicate is extensively used in water treatment as it is approved as drinking water additive for human consumption, by FDA and EPA. The United States dominated the sodium silicate demand owing to the presence of several oil refineries, pulp & paper industries, and detergent manufacturing companies. The geographical advantage for the region with respect to the raw material availability is expected to have a positive impact on the industry in the United States.

Major Players: PQ Corporation, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, W.R. Grace & Company, and CIECH Vitrosilicon S.A., among others.

