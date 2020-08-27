Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Sodium-Sulfur Battery. A Report, titled “Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Sodium-Sulfur Battery manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

This report studies the Sodium-Sulfur Battery (NaS) market, A sodium–sulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S).This type of battery has a high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge (89–92%) and long cycle life, and is fabricated from inexpensive materials. However, because of the operating temperatures of 300 to 350 °C and the highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfides, such cells are primarily suitable for large-scale non-mobile applications such as grid energy storage.

NGK

Sesse-power

Wuhuhaili

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are NGK Sesse-power, Wuhuhaili, Qintang New Energy. The production value of Sodium-Sulfur Battery is about 14.1 Million USD in 2016. In production market, the global production value has decreased to 30.0 Million USD in 2020 from 140.3 Million USD in 2014. Japan is the largest production regions of Sodium-Sulfur Battery, with a production value market share nearly 81.73% in 2016. The worldwide market for Sodium-Sulfur Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 64.3% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US$ in 2024, from 30 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study.

Power Industry

Renewable Energy Industry

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery