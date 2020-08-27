Sodium Thiosulphate Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Sodium Thiosulphate Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Sodium Thiosulphate Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Sodium Thiosulphate Industry. Sodium Thiosulphate market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Sodium Thiosulphate market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

This report studies the global Sodium Thiosulphate market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Medical Application to Dominate the Market

– One of the major medical applications of sodium thiosulphate is to treat lead, mercury, arsenic and bismuth poisoning. The treatment is done through intravenous injections of STS owing to the lack of toxicity during administration.

– One of the more recent medical applications of STS is in treating Calciphylaxis which is observed in patients suffering from kidney failure. STS is also used in preventing the toxicity of a cancer treating agent called cisplatin.

– Increasing cases of chronic kidney diseases in the United States is expected to drive the medical application of STS during the forecast period. The key factors that are driving the rise in chronic kidney diseases are population growth, increased risk exposure and aging.

– There are several epidemiological studies done in the recent years which suggest the possibility of using STS as an anti-inflammatory agent and as a neuroprotective agent.

– Hence, Medical application is likely to remain the most dominant application and occupy the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The demand for STS is high from medical, photograph processing and water treatment industries of Asia-pacific region. Investment on water treatment chemicals in China is likely to increase owing to the increased focus on water treatment in the 13th five year plan. This increase in demand for water treatment chemicals is likely to boost the demand for STS. Apart from these, factors like growing investments in healthcare and growing disposable income in countries like India are also expected to boost the demand for STS in Asia-pacific. The increasing number of patients suffering from renal diseases in countries like India and China is also expected to boost the demand for sodium thiosulphate in the Asia-Pacific region. These factors are likely to propel the demand for STS in the region.

Detailed TOC of Sodium Thiosulphate Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in the Prevalance of Renal Diseases

4.1.2 Increasing Mine Production of Gold in Asia

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Concerns Regarding Side Effects of the Intravenous Sodium Thiosulfate Administration

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Trade Analysis

4.6 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Medical Applications

5.1.2 Photographic Processing

5.1.3 Iodometry

5.1.4 Gold Extraction

5.1.5 Water Treatment

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Russia

5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Esseco SRL

6.4.2 Merck KGaA

6.4.3 NISSEI CORPORATION

6.4.4 Allan Chemical Corporation

6.4.5 Dastech International Inc.

6.4.6 Wego Chemicals & Mineral Corp.

6.4.7 Calabrian Corporation

6.4.8 Southern Ionics Incorporated

6.4.9 Samirian Chemicals Inc.

6.4.10 Ampak Chemicals Inc.

6.4.11 Skyhawk Chemicals Inc

6.4.12 Fennec Pharmaceuticals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Application in prevention of ototoxicity induced by cisplatin chemotherapy

