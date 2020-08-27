Soil Fumigants Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Soil Fumigants Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Soil Fumigants Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Soil Fumigants Industry. Soil Fumigants market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Soil Fumigants market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Soil fumigant applications target soil-borne pests, including nematodes, fungi, bacteria, weed, and insects. Commonly used soil fumigants include methyl bromide, chloropicrin, methyl iodide, 1, 3-dichloropropene, dimethyl disulphide, dazomet, metam sodium, and metam potassium. Liquid agricultural fumigants have larger soil applications and form the largest agricultural fumigant segment, with respect to forms.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244528

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244528

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Food from the Developed and Emerging Economies

The food and agriculture organization (FAO) of the United Nations has predicted that the agricultural productivity is expected to rise by 70% by 2050, to meet the growing food demand, globally. The global population is increasing exponentially and every day, nearly 200 thousand people are contributing to the global food demand. According to the US Population Division, the world’s human population has increased nearly fourfold in the past 100 years and is projected to reach 9.2 billion by 2050. Supplying food to this growing population has become a global threat. Therefore, the need to control the crop diseases by application of soil fumigants has become a necessary step, globally. Owing to the infestation of pests, mites, rodents, and birds, around 1,300 million metric ton of food is estimated to be wasted every year, leading to increasing application of soil fumigants. The production of cereals is estimated to reach 3,009 million metric ton by 2050. However, the expected demand for agricultural crops is around 6,759 million metric ton by 2050. Thus, the demand for agricultural warehouses and associated products, like fumigants, is expected to increase in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific Region is the Largest Consumer of Soil Fumigants

The Asia–Pacific region holds the market share of 25%, of soil fumigants, in the soil fumigants market. Most countries using methyl bromide have ratified the agreement on phase-out. However, some are yet to do so, the most significant one being China. In China, there has recently been a significantly increased use of the chemical, both for quarantine purposes and soil disinfestation. In Japan, each prefecture has its own program to develop and disseminate alternatives to methyl bromide, especially for vegetables. These programs, which vary depending on the crop, are based on pre-planting treatments. Due to the efforts of the stakeholders concerned, methyl bromide for soil fumigation is being gradually replaced by alternatives, thereby decreasing the use of methyl bromide in Japan.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244528

Detailed TOC of Soil Fumigants Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Methyl Bromide

5.1.2 Chloropicrin

5.1.3 Methyl Iodide

5.1.4 Dimethyl Disulfide

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 Form

5.2.1 Solid

5.2.2 Liquid

5.2.3 Gaseous

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 ADAMA Agricultural Solution Ltd

6.3.2 AMVAC

6.3.3 BASF SE

6.3.4 Cytec Solvay Group

6.3.5 Degesch America Inc.

6.3.6 DowDupont Inc.

6.3.7 FMC Corporation

6.3.8 Fumigation Services

6.3.9 Ikeda Kogyo Co. Ltd

6.3.10 Industrial Fumigation Company

6.3.11 Isagro

6.3.12 Lanxess

6.3.13 Reddick Fumigants LLC

6.3.14 Syngenta AG

6.3.15 Trical Inc.

6.3.16 TriEst Ag Group Inc.

6.3.17 UPL Group

6.3.18 VFC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Air Pollution Masks Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026

Tertiary Amyl Methyl Ether Market Size, Business Share | Growth Rate 2020 Demand Status, Revenue by Global Regions Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026

Yoga Shorts Market 2020 Global Industry Revenue, Key Strategies, Business Growth Rate by Size, and Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak Forecast to 2025

Online Home Decor Market Size 2020 Global Analysis by Sales, Revenue, Business Progress, Investments Analysis by Share, Future Demand Status, and Leading Players 2024

Dental X-Ray Systems Market Growth Rate by Dynamics 2020|Global Industry Analysis with Current Trends, Future Growth, Competition Strategies, Application, Region and Forecast to 2024

Proximity Reader Market 2020| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis till 2025