Sorbitol Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Sorbitol is is a sugar alcohol with a sweet taste which the human body metabolizes slowly. It can be obtained by reduction of glucose, which changes the aldehyde group to a hydroxyl group. Most sorbitol is made from corn syrup, but it is also found in nature, for example in apples, pears, peaches, and prunes. It is converted to fructose by sorbitol-6-phosphate 2-dehydrogenase. Sorbitol is an isomer of mannitol, another sugar alcohol; the two differ only in the orientation of the hydroxyl group on carbon 2. While similar, the two sugar alcohols have very different sources in nature, melting points, and uses.

Roquette

ADM

Ingredion

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

PT Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo Tbk

B Food Science

Gulshan Polyols

Maize Products

Ueno Fine Chemicals

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech

Tereos

Cargill

Global Sweeteners Holding

Shandong Tianli Pharmaceutical

PT AKR Corporindo

Luwei Pharmacy

Lihua Starch

Qingyuan Foods

Dongxiao Biotechnology

Caixin Sugar

Major Classifications are as follows:

Sorbitol Liquid

Major Applications are as follows:

Toothpaste

Vitamin C

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Pharma