Space Based C4ISR Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2024

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Space Based C4ISR Market:-

Harris Corporation

General Dynamics

ThalesRaytheon Systems

The Boeing Company

CACI International Inc

BAE Systems Plc

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

Rheinmetall Defense

Space-based platforms constitute the smallest share of all the platforms such as Land and Air. However, this segment is the second fastest growing segment and is expected to reach USD 18 billion by 2020. Currently, US is the pioneer and leader in space-based platforms, but other countries such as South Korea and Japan are also investing in this extremely vital sector of the future. For better surveillance and faster response time, interest in Geospatial Systems has been growing fast among the countries. These systems are one of the most developed products of this platform type and will lead the growth in space platforms in the years to come.

Technological Advancements in Space Based C4ISR

Rapid technological developments are breeding disruptive technologies in the defense industry. Impact of defense majors’ portfolio capabilities creates an unexpected competition, particularly in case for Sea Based C4ISR. It is difficult for organizations to keep up with breakthrough technologies at each level due to the significant investment involved. As per the recent survey, end-user organizations are interested in live streaming of video for situational awareness to explore and analyze the process.

Cubic solutions is one such company that offer real-time full motion video based on cloud computing software. The company has acquired DTECH, GATR Technologies and TeraLogic to ramp up business in the market. DTECH brings its modular and miniaturized Internet-on- the-move capability while the GATR is the only provider of inflatable satellite communication (SATCOM) antenna solutions whose unique inflatable antenna technology enables portability, low cost of ownership, reliability in extreme environments and ease of setup TeraLogic, an industry standard in US intelligence community, renders video management solutions.

Use of Commercial SATCOMS in Defense Sector

By providing unequalled capabilities for command and control in remote and austere environments with little or no infrastructure, satellite communications (SATCOM) have become a firmly established part of modern military operations. Particularly following ten years of combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq after the attacks on the 11th of September 2011, both the utility and use of SATCOM for military applications have expanded greatly. As operational requirements have grown and technological innovation progressed at a rapid pace, bandwidth requirements grew exponentially. As a result, C4ISR, along with an array of administrative and support functions, today relies heavily on satellite communications to help address the challenges faced by modern deployed forces.

DOD’s most recent SATCOM usage estimates that over 30% of commercial SATCOM is bought independently by its components, even though it found the average cost of commercial SATCOM bought through DISA to be about 16 % lower than independently bought commercial SATCOM. Fragmentation limits opportunities for DOD to bundle purchases, share services, and streamline its procurement of commercial SATCOM. The authority currently uses both military and commercial SATCOM to meet its global communications requirements. It leases commercial SATCOM to meet outstanding military SATCOM requirements, to satisfy users who need a disproportionate share of military satellite resources, and to continue providing capability to the military services using commercial band-only equipment.

The military SATCOM architecture consists of three segments

• A protected segment that provides secure, jam resistant communications

• A wideband segment, which supports Army mobile ground terminals and Navy ships and submarines, among other things

• A narrowband segment, which provides complementary capability to the other segments, such as beyond line-of-sight secure tactical communications capabilities

The recent increase in commercial SATCOM systems with improved security features that meet military standards, also supports this move. Together, with further emerging international standards (which allow for greater interoperability between international forces while on deployment) this is likely to put commercial systems on an even stronger footing when addressing the military market.

March 2018: Leidos in talks with US Army for a potential five year USD 230 million task order for the army prototype and integrate technologies.

February 2018: Cubic Strengthens C4ISR Business with Acquisition of MotionDSP

March 2018: Leidos in talks with US Army for a potential five year USD 230 million task order for the army prototype and integrate technologies.

February 2018: Cubic Strengthens C4ISR Business with Acquisition of MotionDSP

November 2017: BAE has been awarded a USD 12.8 million DARPA contract to design a testbed for development of space warfare command and control systems.

