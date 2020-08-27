SPORTS NUTRITION SUPPLEMENTS MARKET SHARE, GROWTH FORECAST- GLOBAL INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global sports nutrition market.

According to the report, increasing demand from athletes and bodybuilders for various applications is expected to drive the market growth of the sports nutrition market during the forecast period.

Sports nutrition was earlier considered as a meal plan, especially for people indulging in sports. However, due to changing lifestyles, sports nutrition has been widely accepted.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Sports nutrition has gained popularity due to the demand from regular exercisers to boost their workout. Moreover, sports meals are consumed as an alternative to normal meals, as they are quick to make, healthier, and easily available.

Among product types, the supplements segment is leading the market, as supplements are easily and quickly processed and absorbed by the body.

The growing consciousness among people to stay fit is driving the sports nutrition market. Furthermore, vegans and elderly populaces have also been consuming sports nutrition to fulfill their nutritional requirements. However, the ban on certain ingredients, such as taurine, sibutramine, etc., can limit the growth of the sports nutrition market.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Growing awareness among the people about a healthy diet and fitness

o Increase in health clubs and fitness centers

o Adverse effects of some ingredients can hamper the market

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For sports nutrition market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the sports nutrition market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in Food & Agricultural sector. The use of latest technologies in the agricultural activities and established processed food market is estimated to drive demand for sports nutrition market in these regions.

In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions. Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for sports nutrition market. The food & agriculture sector is one of the major contributors to economies in the region. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancements in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of sports nutrition market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for sports nutrition market.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for sports nutrition market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global sports nutrition market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies there have been several primary developments done by major companies like, PepsiCo Inc., Glanbia Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., the Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Nutrition Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Olimp Laboratories, Ultimate Nutrition Inc., PowerBar Europe GmbH, Paragon Laboratorie, ABC Nutrition Ltd, Makers Nutrition, and Future Nutrition.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Foods

Drinks

Supplements

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Drug Stores

Fitness Institutions

Online

By End User:

Bodybuilders

Athletes

Lifestyle Users

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By End-User

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By End-User

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By End-User

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By End-User

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By End-User

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By End-User

