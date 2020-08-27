SSD Controller Market Size is expected to reach a staggering market value by 2025 (SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19 Analysis)

SSD Controller Market Size

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on SSD Controller Market Size. The growth sectors of the SSD Controller Market Size are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

According to Market Research Future, the global SSD Controller market has been segmented into type, storage interface, application, and region.

The demand for SSD controller is expected to increase with the rising demand for cloud computing, big data analytics, and advanced computing systems. These factors have led to the increasing development of data centers in order to store large volumes of generated data. The need for high performance, large capacity, and improved reliability contribute to the demand for SSDs and consequently SSD controllers. Due to cost-effectiveness, most of the SSD controllers deployed in servers are SATA based. Furthermore, the emergence of 3D NAND technology has revolutionized the storage industry which is influencing the demand for SSD controllers. A major trend prevailing in the market is the declining prices of SSDs. With the rise in storage capacity each year, there has been a decline in cost-per-gigabyte. This price reduction is due to density increase which is caused due to die shrinkage.

The global SSD controller market was valued at USD 7.42 billion in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 19.04 billion by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 14.60%.

On the basis of type, the SSD controller market has been divided into single-level cells (SLCs), multi-level cells (MLCs), triple-level cells (TLCs). The MLCs segment is expected to dominate the SSD controller market during the forecast period. The rising adoption of MLCs is due to increasing prices and the advent of 3D NAND storage owing to superior performance. The TLCs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of storage interface, the market has been segmented into SATA, SAS, PCIe. The SATA segment dominates the SSD controller market owing to its affordability as compared to SAS and PCIe. It is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The PCIe segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the SSD controller market has been segmented into data center, enterprise, client, and retail. The data center sector dominated the SSD controller market in 2018 and is expected to contribute a significant revenue share to the market during the forecast period. This is due to the ever-increasing need for data storage and enterprises moving towards cloud computing. The client segment is likely to register a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional analysis

The global market for SSD controller is estimated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The geographic analysis of SSD controller market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central and South America. North America is expected to dominate the SSD controller market. The proliferation of advanced computing systems, cloud computing, and big data analytics, and wide adoption of SSD controller technology in these technologies is leading to the growth of the market. SSD controller technology is largely being adopted for data centers. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The leading countries in this region including China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea are witnessing immense opportunities for the growth of SSD controller market. Europe is also expected to witness huge demand for SSD controller technology owing to demand from the automotive sector under the client segment.

Key players

Major players operating in the SSD controller market include Marvell Technology Group (UK), Samsung (South Korea), Intel (US), Toshiba (Japan), Western Digital (US), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), NetApp (US), IBM (US), Phison Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (Taiwan), and SandForce (US). These players contribute a major share in the growth of SSD Controller market.

