Sunglasses Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

Sunglasses or sun glasses are a form of protective eyewear designed primarily to prevent bright sunlight and high-energy visible light, especially harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, from damaging or discomforting the eyes.

Luxottica

Safilo S.p.A.

Kering

De Rigo S.p.A.

Marcolin S.p.A.

Prada

LVMH

Richemont

Essilor

Maui Jim Inc.

Nike Inc.

Adidas

KAENON

Carl Zeiss

Formosa Optical

Fielmann AG

Charmant

Outdo

Futis

This report focuses on the Sunglasses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The downstream industry market scale of Sunglasses maintains stable development. Meanwhile, the demand of sunglass and more people from developing countries began to pay attention to protect their eyes are all drive the demand of Sunglasses.At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Sunglasses industry on a higher level than other countries, the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.The global largest production market is Europe. The market will reached a revenue of approximately the revenue share is 36.46%, and the secondary market is North America, it will reached a revenue share is 32.59%.The worldwide market for Sunglasses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 30700 million US$ in 2023, from 20800 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Glass Sunglasses

CR-39 Sunglasses

Polycarbonate Sunglasses

Polyurethane Sunglasses

Major Applications are as follows:

Young Adults

Adults

Mature Adults