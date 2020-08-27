Thermosetting Moulding Materials Electronics Market Growing Demand 2018-2026

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market in its report entitled ‘Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018–2026.’ The long-term outlook on the global Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market will grow significantly at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2018 – 2026 in terms of value. In the report, the annual consumption of Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics is provided in terms of tons. According to the application of Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics, epoxy segment is expected to register a healthy growth during the forecast period. Based on end use, Consumer Electronics segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR in terms of value and value during the forecast period.

Estimated sales of Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics in global market is valued to be US$ 1,139.3 Mn by the end of 2018, witnessing a CAGR growth of 5.0% over the year 2026. North America, Mainland China and Japan are collectively expected to account for major share in the global Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market by the end of 2018 while South East Asia & Pacific (SEAP) is expected to emerge as attractive Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market during the forecast period.

Global Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics Market: Dynamics

The semiconductor industry has multiple uses of Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics and its associated derivatives. The Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics are the starting material for the manufacturing of fillers in the semiconductor industry as a packaging material for the encapsulation of microelectronics devices. Furthermore, rising population and their purchasing power will promote demand for consumer electronics, which in turn, will drive the market of Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market.

The Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market consist of High Purity Quartz (Lower Purity Grade, HPQ Powder, Grade I HPQ, Grade II HPQ and Grade III HPQ) and Competitive Products (Fumed Silica, Spherulised Fused Silica, Synthetic Silica, Crystal Silica and Ti, Al, Zr, Ferrite Powders). The application in epoxy among other Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics is gaining popularity for the manufacturing of lightweight components for commercial and military aircrafts that has led to lower fuel consumption, lower emissions, reduction in overall cost and improved vehicle mechanical strength. Owing to their sheer advantages of Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics use over conventional bulbs will continue to increase their penetration in the automotive and aerospace sectors.

Global Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics Market: Forecast

On the basis of application, market insights suggest that the Epoxy segment will continue to dominate the Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market during the forecast period. On the basis of end-use, the consumer electronics segment followed by automotive segment is projected to dominate the Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market during the forecast period. In 2017, the consumer electronics segment accounted for over two third of the Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market share. In terms of volume, the automotive segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period.

North America, China and Europe Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market will continue to dominate the global Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market during the forecast period. North America and China are estimated to grow with CAGR of 3.7% and 5.5% respectively over the forecast period. Japan will also hold major revenue share in the global Thermosetting Resin Moulding Materials for Electronics market over the forecast period .

