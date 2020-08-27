Trending Report | NAND Flash Market Size 2020 | Industry Overview, by Major Market Type, Application and Competitors

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Electronics integrated with the NAND technology diverge on its price and speed. Application of NAND flash drive extends beyond a computer system to other electronic gadgets. Attributed to its enhanced features and extensive storage system, the NAND flash drive is used in iPods and smartphones.

NAND Flash Market by Top Manufacturers:

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Toshiba Corp, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Western Digital Technologies, Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Powerchip Technology Corporation, Winbond Electronics Corporation, Macronix International Co., Ltd, Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd.

By Application

DSC, DVC, USB Drive, Portable Media Player, SSD, Game Console, Mobile Phones, Tablet, Others

By Type

SLC(one bit per cell), MLC( two bit per cell), TLC ( three bit per cell)

By Density

512 MB, 2 GB, 4 GB, 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB and Above

NAND Flash Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, forecast, like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

