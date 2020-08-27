Pandemic Impact Analysis 2020:

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Seed Cellar, HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY, BARNEY’S FARM, CANNABIS SEEDS USA, Dinafem Seeds, Seeds For Me, DeliciousSeeds, Christiania Seeds, and Crop King Seeds.

U.S. cannabis seeds market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 16.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,534.43 million by 2027. Increasing medicinal usage and increased number of users are the major factor for the growth of the market.

Cannabis seeds are useful for medical purpose as it contains certain chemical compound in it. In the U.S., demand of cannabis is high, due to its legalization and awareness among people. These seeds are provided by various seedbanks in the U.S., such as Cannabis Seeds USA, and Dinafem Seeds among others. The seeds are mostly utilized by growers either for indoor or outdoor farming. In present time, it is also used in different industrial sector such as foods, and cosmetics among others. For fulfilling the increasing demand, seed providers are developing and providing new seeds in market with clean genetics. For instance,

In May 2020, Barney’s farm has released WEDDING CAKE AUTO which is a new addition in the autoflowering seeds. It has a very high level of THC and it will widen their product portfolio and also lead to increased revenue generation.

By Seeds Type (Regular Seeds, Feminized Seeds, Autoflowering Seeds),

Strain (Indica, Hybrid, Sativa),

Compound (THC Dominant, CBD Dominant, Balanced THC & CBD),

Category (Inorganic, Organic),

Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailing, Online/E-Commerce Retailing),

Type of Vendors (Resellers, Breeders, Seed Manufacturing Companies),

Usage (Medicinal, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Others) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Cannabis seeds market also provides you with detailed market analysis for country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in cannabis seeds and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the cannabis seeds market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

U.S. cannabis seeds market report provides details of market share, new developments, and upcoming products analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the U.S. Cannabis Seeds market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the U.S. Cannabis Seeds market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global U.S. Cannabis Seeds market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: U.S. Cannabis Seeds Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

