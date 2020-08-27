Used Car Market Overview, Development & Growth Rate Forecast for Next 5 Years

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Used Car’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
Autotrader (United States)
eBay (United States)
PenskeCars (Penske Automotive Group) (United States)
TrueCar (United States)
Cars.com (United States)
Auction Direct (United States)
Autobahn USA (United States)
Car Direct USA (United States)
Car Export America LLC. (United States)
Lotus of Jacksonville (United States)
A used car is known as any car that has been already registered. The rule for considering the used car is once a vehicle has been registered, it is legally considered used. Used cars are usually sold through a variety of outlets, which includes franchise and independent dealers of the car, rental car companies, auctions, leasing offices, and private party sales. A used car usually offers the remainder of the warranty from the factory and only if it’s still in effect and fully transferable. The market of the used car is increasing due to the lower cash required to purchase the car, even the preference of the customers or buyers are shifting towards the online platform
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Application (Personal use, Commercial use), Age of Vehicles (0-3 years old, 3-6 years old, 6-10 years old, 10 years old and Above), Class Type (SUV, Luxury, Sedan, Convertible, Others), Fuel (Petrol, Diesel, Electric/Hybrid), Vendor (Organized, Unorganized)
A View on Influencing Trends:
The shift in client preference toward online platforms
Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing demand for low customization costs of used cars
Growing demand for used car subscription services
Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionOffer a lower trade-in value
Possibility of the vehicle being abused
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Extracts from TOC
1 Study Coverage
Industry Definition
…..
2 Executive Summary
Global Used Car Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate
Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario
3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]
4 Global Used Car Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)
5 Market Size by Type
Global Used Car Revenue by Type
Global Used Car Volume by Type
Global Used Car Price by Type
6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)
Global Used Car Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume
7 Manufacturers Profiles
8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Rising numbers of new models cars
The Growing tendency of people to change their car in a short span of time
