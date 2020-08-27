UV-Cured Coatings Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects 2024

Global “UV-Cured Coatings Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the UV-Cured Coatings in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. UV-Cured Coatings Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. UV-Cured Coatings Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The Global UV-Cured Coatings market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global UV-cured coatings market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% through the forecast period, 2018-2023. The coatings based on epoxy resin are expected to dominate the UV-cured coatings market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the market due to increasing spending, economic growth, investments, and expansion of the electronics industry in the region.

Increasing Stringent Regulations on Coatings across the Globe

Increasing stringent environmental regulations are increasing the demand for high-value, eco-friendly coatings. UV-cured coatings are known for their eco-friendly properties, releasing no volatile organic compounds (VOC). Manufacturers are striving in the field of R&D to come up with eco-friendly products. These regulations are to act as a driving factor for the demand for UV-cured coatings during the forecast period.

Epoxy-based UV-cured Coatings to Own Higher Share of Market

Due to its superior mechanical and chemical properties, the demand for epoxy-based UV-cured coatings is estimated to be high. The main issue with epoxy-based coatings is the emission of VOCs. This can be avoided with UV-based curing technology. Coatings based on epoxy resins are known for durability, strength, low maintenance, resistance to chemicals, etc. With the growing demand from the automotive and industrial end-users, the market for UV-cured coatings is to grow through the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Lead among Other Regions

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the biggest market for UV-cured coatings. China and Japan are the main consumers of UV-cured coatings. Countries, such as South Korea and Taiwan, have small consumption levels but have high production. The increasing regulations from the authorities in the region to promote eco-friendly products is expected to lead to further innovation and developments in the industry. At present, the Indian market has very small consumption of UV-cured coatings, but is expected to catch pace significantly.

