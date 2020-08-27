Uveitis Epidemiology Forecast, Diagnosis, Patient Population and Treatment Options by DelveInsight

­­­­

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Uveitis – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s ‘Uveitis – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Uveitis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Report:

The therapeutic market of Uveitis in the seven major markets was USD 1027.0 million in 2017. The total prevalent cases of Uveitis in the US were observed to be 357,791 in 2017. In 2017, it was found that there were 26,550 diagnosed cases of infectious uveitis in the United States In 2017, it was found that there were 277,573 diagnosed cases of non-infectious uveitis in the United States.

“According to DelveInsight, the majority of cases of Uveitis are female as compared to male. There were total 154,190 female and 149,932 male cases of Uveitis in 2017 in the United States.”

Uveitis, a term for inflammation of the eye. It is an inflammation of the uvea, the pigmented layer that lies between the inner retina and the outer fibrous layer composed of the sclera and cornea. It is caused by inflammatory responses inside the eye that can be caused due to tissue damage, germs, or toxins which lead swelling, redness, heat, and destroys tissues as certain white blood cells rush to the affected part.

Uveitis is classified anatomically as anterior, intermediate, posterior, or diffuse. Anterior uveitis typically refers to inflammation of the iris and anterior chamber; intermediate uveitis refers to inflammation of the ciliary body and vitreous humor (the jellylike filling in the anterior portion of the eye); and posterior uveitis refers to inflammation of the retina, choroid, or the optic disk (where the optic nerve enters the retina). Diffuse uveitis (Panuveitis) implies inflammation of the entire uveals tract.

Symptoms of acute forms of uveitis include ocular pain, photophobia, lacrimation, and redness. Uveitis is most often idiopathic but has been associated with traumatic, inflammatory, and infectious processes.

Scope of the Report

The Uveitis report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Uveitis Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Uveitis in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Uveitis in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Uveitis

The report provides the segmentation of the Uveitis epidemiology

KOL- Views

We interview, KOLs and SME’s opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Uveitis?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Uveitis epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Uveitis across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Uveitis?

What are the currently available treatments of Uveitis?

Reasons to buy

The Uveitis Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Uveitis market

Quantify patient populations in the global Uveitis market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Uveitis therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Uveitis population by its epidemiology

The Uveitis Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Uveitis Uveitis: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Uveitis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Uveitis Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Uveitis Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Uveitis Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Uveitis Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Uveitis Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Uveitis Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Uveitis Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Uveitis Treatment and Management

6.2. Uveitis Treatment Algorithm

KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

