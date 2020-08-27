The global Vaccine Adjuvants Market size is expected to reach USD 1,305.7 million by 2027 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Vaccine Adjuvants Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Mineral Salt-based, Tensoactive, Emulsions, Liposome, Carbohydrate, Bacteria-derived, Virus-like Particles (VLP), and Other Adjuvants); By Route of Administration (Oral, Subcutaneous, Intranasal, Intramuscular, Intradermal, and Others); By Disease Types (Infectious Diseases, Rare Diseases, Cancer, Autoimmune Disorders, and Others); By Application (Research Application and Commercial Application), By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Adjuvant is defined as a substance which in combination with vaccine invigorates antigen specific immune reactions to increase specificity and immunogenicity of marketed vaccines administered in any individual. Adjuvants augment the impact of a vaccine providing increased immunity towards any particular infectious disease. It triggers positive immune response by mimicking pathogen associated molecular pattern (PAMP), which include lipo-polysaccharide, liposomes, cell walls of bacteria, and endo-cytosed and un-methylated nucleic acids. Adjuvant imparts beneficial effects to vaccines in several ways such as increasing its potency to grasp the higher degree of immunogenicity, reducing the number of repeated vaccinations, antigen dose reduction, widening antibody responses of the individual, and inducing T-cell responses.

The global market is driven by the recent surge in infectious diseases, extensive research on vaccines, and funding from the government. European Union (EU) through EU programme Horizon 2020, has formed ENOVA, a network on vaccine adjuvants. This will bring both industry experts and stakeholders working in the areas of vaccine research and development and adjuvant research to reduce side effects and efficacy of new developing vaccines.

Market participants such as GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novavax, Inc., Statens Serum Institut, Viscogel AB, VaxLiant LLC, Aphios Corporation, Moderna Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Adjuvatis, Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc., MPV Technologies, CSL Limited, Vaxine Pty Ltd, SPI Pharma, CureVac AG, Sergeant Adjuvants, Agenus, Inc., OZ Biosciences, Adjuvants Unlimited Inc., and Adjuvants Euclid Canada Inc. are some of the key players operating in the concerned market.

To speed up the process of nCOV vaccine development big players are collaborating with industry stakeholders. In February 2020, GSK and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) collaborated to ease the out nCOV vaccine development with GSK’s vaccine adjuvant platform for other players in vaccine development. Similarly, in March 2020, iBio, a contract research organization (CRO) signed a definitive agreement with the Infectious Disease Research Institute (IDRI). The combination of iBio’s VLP antigen with the latter adjuvant expected to offer promising efficacy and safety characteristics.

