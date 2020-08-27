Ventilated Bulk Bags Market Global Size, Growth and Demand 2020 to 2030

Global Ventilated Bulk Bags Market: Overview

Ventilated bulk bags are those bags that are made from polypropylene woven fabrics. In a bid to enable required flow of air, the bag is particularly made from this fabric. A flap or a duffle is often utilized in the form of a top closure with a bottom spout used as a discharge. The growth of the global ventilated bulk bags market is estimated to be driven by the it rising demand from the various end use segments.

Ventilated FIBC bag is another name by ventilated bulk bags. Due to the size, these bags come under the category of intermediate bulk containers. These bags are able to carry weights in between 500 to 4000 pounds roughly. Loops are added to these so as to facilitate lifting of these bags as it is difficult to move them with hands. Ventilated bulk bags are used in almost all industries where handling of dry solid goods in bulk is involved. It is particularly used industries like pharmaceuticals, food, and chemicals. The growth of the global ventilated bulk bags market is anticipated to observe growth due to the benefits offered by them.

Construction, number of strip fabrics, applications, and region are the four important parameters based on which the global ventilated bulk bags market has been classified.

Global Ventilated Bulk Bags Market: Notable Developments

One of the important market developments that give a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to the global ventilated bulk bags market is mentioned as below:

In January 2019, American beverage company, The Sazerac Company, have made acquisition of 19 additional brands from prominent industrial packaging company, Star Industries.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global ventilated bulk bags market comprise the below-mentioned:

JumboSack Corporation

Fischer Bag Company

Global-Pak Inc.

Cliffe Packaging Ltd

Bulk Lift International

Star Industries

Global Ventilated Bulk Bags Market: Key Trends

The global ventilated bulk bags market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Growth of the Agricultural Industry to Generate Increased Demand for these Bags

The properties of these bags are many and these qualities add to the growth of the global ventilated bulk bags market. These bags offers protection, are durable, and strong, which makes these bags ideal for carrying stuff in bulk. The rating of a typical ventilated bulk bag stands at 5:1 safety factor ratio according to the norms of ISO 21898. This indicates that the bag is capable and specified to carry load as many as 5 times the load that the bags are allowed to carry safely. The heavy load carrying capacity of these bags is likely to support growth of the global ventilated bulk bags market over the period of assessment, from 2020 to 2030.

Agricultural sector is one of the leading end users of the global ventilated bulk bags market as these bags are recyclable, enables sufficient passing of air through them and can carry huge load. These bags come in various patterns, such as baffle, conical, circular, four panel, and U-panel. In addition, hassle-free entry of new players in the developing parts of the world is likely to foster growth of the global ventilated bulk bags market over the specified period of analysis.

Global Ventilated Bulk Bags Market: Geographical Analysis

The global ventilated bulk bags market is estimated to witness substantial growth in Asia Pacific. The growth of the region is driven by flourishing agricultural industry in countries like India and China. Both the countries are leading producers of fruits and vegetables, which is estimated to drive the demand for ventilated bulk bags in the years to come.

