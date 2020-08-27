Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Growth Insight, Share, Developments forecast till 2026

The Global Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Size is geographically divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Europe. Amongst these, North America is projected to lead the global veterinary imaging equipment market during the forecast period. This is likely to occur due to a rise in the awareness regarding advanced animal imaging technologies, increasing number of pet population, and growing cases of zoonotic diseases.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Siemens AG

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Hitachi, Ltd.

Esaote SpA

BCF

ONEX Corporation

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

