Veterinary Pain Management Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast to 2024

Global “Veterinary Pain Management Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Veterinary Pain Management in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Veterinary Pain Management Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Veterinary Pain Management Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Veterinary Pain Management Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Veterinary Pain Management Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Veterinary Pain Management including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of Veterinary Pain Management Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Veterinary Pain Management Market:-

Assisi Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva

Chanelle Veterinary Limited

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Elanco

Intervet Inc.

Norbrook

Vetoquinol S.A.

and Zoetis

among others

The Global Veterinary Pain Management market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The Veterinary Pain Management Market is expected to register a growth rate of approximately 8.1% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Veterinary Pain Management refers to a medical approach towards the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of pain caused by several factors such as physical trauma, internal organ problems, surgical procedures, brain and spine problems, slipped disc, arthritis and joint damage. The market is primarily driven by growth in prevalence of painful and inflammatory diseases in animals, rise in need of easily accessible and affordable treatment procedures, and increase in awareness about animal health and welfare. As per the geographical analysis, North America followed by Europe is expected to dominate the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate owing to the factors such as rise in awareness about pet health and increase in demand of pet insurance coverage.

Rise in Prevalence of Painful and Inflammatory Diseases in Animals to Propel the Veterinary Pain Management Market

High prevalence of inflammatory and painful diseases among the animal population is expected to propel the market growth. According to a report published in Nature, in April 2018, the annual period prevalence of osteoarthritis diagnosis in dogs under primary veterinary care in the UK has been estimated to be 2.5%. Similarly, according to Animal Cancer Foundation, 65 million dogs and 32 million cats in the United States are presently diagnosed with cancer. Out of these, approximately 6 million new cancer diagnoses are made in the pets each year. Additional, as per the results of the 2017-2018 APPA (American Pet Products Association) National Pet Owners Survey, 10% of dogs, and 8% of each of cats and birds have undergone surgical procedures owing to some or the other reasons.

Keeping the fact that excess fat and bodyweight increases load on joint resulting in progression of arthritis in mind, interestingly, according to the results of 2017 Pet Obesity Survey done by the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP), 56% of dogs have been identified as overweight (body condition score (BCS) 6-7) or obese (BCS 8-9), leading to the conclusion that the prevalence of obesity has been observed to be increased as in 2016, APOP classified 54% of dogs as overweight or obese in the U.S. Hence, rise in prevalence of all the aforementioned factors contributing to severe or mild pain & inflammation in animals is expected to drive the market growth.

Side Effects Associated with the Treatment to Limit Growth of the Veterinary Pain Management Market

The side effects such as diarrhea, stomach and intestinal ulcers, liver and kidney failure, associated with various drugs used to cure pain and inflammation in animals are expected to restrain the market growth. Similarly, according to American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), pet owners should be careful regarding the side effects of pain-killers on their pets such as blood in stool, depression, restlessness, appetite loss, change in drinking and urinating habits, yellowing of eye, gum or skin, and also redness and itching of skin. As a result of these side effects caused by the drugs used for Veterinary Pain Management treatment, reluctance of pet owners to put their pet animals under medication is expected to restrain the Veterinary Pain Management market. Hence, impeding the market growth.

Asia-Pacific to Show the Fastest Growth in the Veterinary Pain Management Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to demonstrate highest growth rate. The large livestock population in the countries such as India and China is one major factor contributing to this market growth. According to the National Dairy Development Board, India, the total livestock population in India, as recorded in 2012, is around 512 million. In addition, high incidence of joint pain, osteoarthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, cancer in animals, and the increase in awareness about various health issues responsible for pain are the other factors, which are expected to fuel the growth of the Veterinary Pain Management market in the Asia Pacific.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12887458

The global Veterinary Pain Management market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Veterinary Pain Management Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Veterinary Pain Management Market:

Apr 2018 – Henry Schein announces merging of its animal health business with Vets First Choice, to create an innovative approach for advancement in veterinary care.

Jul 2018 – CannPal Animal Therapeutics Ltd announces collaboration with veterinary research organization Eurofins Animal Health Pty Ltd for developing a cannabis-derived pain treatment for cats.

M Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12887458 This Veterinary Pain Management Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Veterinary Pain Management? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Veterinary Pain Management Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Veterinary Pain Management Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Veterinary Pain Management Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Veterinary Pain Management Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Veterinary Pain Management Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Veterinary Pain Management Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Veterinary Pain Management Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Veterinary Pain Management Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Veterinary Pain Management Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Veterinary Pain Management Industry? Reasons to Purchase the Report

The current and future outlook of the global surgical microscopes market in the developed and emerging markets

Analysis of various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players