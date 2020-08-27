Water Treatment Chemicals in Oil & Gas Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Boosting the Growth Worldwide:Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size and Foreseen Research Report

Global “Water Treatment Chemicals in Oil & Gas Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Water Treatment Chemicals in Oil & Gas in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Water Treatment Chemicals in Oil & Gas Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Water Treatment Chemicals in Oil & Gas Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Water Treatment Chemicals in Oil & Gas Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Water Treatment Chemicals in Oil & Gas including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Water Treatment Chemicals in Oil & Gas Market:-

Alkema Solutions

Avista Technologies

Inc.

BASF SE

Berwind (BWA Water Additives)

Chemtex Specialty Ltd.

Danaher (ChemTreat Inc.)

DowDuPont

Ecolab Inc. (Nalco)

Genesys International Ltd

H2O Innovation Inc.

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Ion Exchange India Limited

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A

Kemira Oyj

King Lee Technologies

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Reverse Osmosis Chemicals International

Siemens Water Technologies

Solenis

Suez Environnement (including GE Water & Process Technologies)

Thermax Ltd.

Veolia Water Solutions and Technologies

WEX Technologies Ltd.

The Market for Water Treatment Chemicals is expected to witness a robust growth rate during the forecasted period, majorly driven by their increasing usage in the oil & gas industry.

The Market for Water Treatment Chemicals is expected to witness a robust growth rate during the forecasted period, majorly driven by their increasing usage in the oil & gas industry.

Rising Shale Water Extraction Contamination

The availability and supply of fresh water for the use in hydraulic fracking is becoming more expensive and difficult to obtain, in turn increasing the operating cost of oil and gas companies. Additionally, the volatility in the oil and gas prices is forcing oil and gas companies to focus their investments on water and wastewater treatment chemical technologies. With the growing shortage of the fresh water for extraction, companies are shifting their focus towards obtaining sustainable and cost effective water and wastewater management solutions. Furthermore, companies are also adopting modular technologies, which are multifunctional and compact and can be located off-grid. Rising shale gas extraction in North America will boost the demand for water treatment chemicals, and in turn propel the growth of the market.

Rising Demand for Biocides & Disinfectants

Biocides are widely used in cooling water treatment plants. Cooling water towers are ideal locations for the growth of biological organisms, such as bacteria, algae, fungi, sulphate-reducing bacteria, and protozoa. If their growth is not controlled, they form a layer of bio-slime, which acts as a natural adhesive surface for scale formation, resulting in reduced system efficiency, increased corrosion rates, and reduced water flow is expected to provide a significant boost to the water treatment chemicals market.

India is one of the Fastest Growing Market

India is a fast-growing economy with a promising future for market growth. Hasty economic growth is leading to greater productivities, which in turn is increasing the demand of oil for production and transportation. With the rising income levels, demand for automobile is estimated to increase the dependency on oil and gas, which, in turn, is leading to increase the oil and gas production in the country. Moreover, the oil & gas sector in India is constantly evolving, which, in turn, increases the usage of water treatment chemicals in the near future.

Major Players: Avista Technologies, Inc., BASF SE, Chemtex Ltd, Chemtex Specialty Ltd., DowDuPont, and Kurita Water Industries Ltd., among others.

The global Water Treatment Chemicals in Oil & Gas market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

