Wearable Medical Devices Market Global Size, Trends, Demand, Share, by 2026

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled “Wearable Medical Devices Market” Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product (Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring, Therapeutic), By Application (Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Healthcare, Sports and Fitness), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hypermarkets) and, Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” As per the report, the market was valued at USD 24571.8 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 139353.6 Million by 2026. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market drivers, trends, opportunities, and other aspects of the market.



List Top Companies Covered in Wearable Medical Devices Market are

Ypsomed AG

Sonova

Hologic Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

AiQ Smart Clothing

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Apple Inc.

SAMSUNG

Fitbits

SugarBeat

The global wearable medical devices market is anticipated to exhibit an exponential CAGR of 24.7% through the forecast years. The healthcare industry is revolutionizing owing to the rising adoption of connected devices. As digital technology is gaining immense popularity, wearable medical devices are evolving rapidly in the healthcare sector.

Moreover, the objective of these devices is to not only promote the overall body fitness but to offer active treatment regarding health conditions. From Fitbit to smartwatches, the market is increasingly driven by technological developments with focus on personalized care. Taking about personalized care, technologies such as internet of things (IoT), cloud computing, and others help in retrieving patient data in real-time, thereby allowing physicians to detect the patient’s health condition in advance.



In addition to this, it provides valuable information on mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and other strategic activities adopted by global players. Several estimations and projections for the leading geographies are also included in the report. All the above information can help our readers to gain valuable insights into the market, thereby helping them to make the right decision before investing in the market.

Table of Content from Wearable Medical Devices Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions Key Industry Trends New Product Launch by Key Players Technological advancements in Wearable Medical Devices Market

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical Devices Activity Monitors/ Trackers Smartwatches Smart-clothing Others (Biosensors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Systems) Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices Wearable Defibrillators Drug Delivery Devices (Injectors, Patches)



