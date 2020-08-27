Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Briefing 2020: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery During 2025

The Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market was valued at USD 1817.38 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7611.32 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.25% from 2017 to 2025.

A hotspot is a physical location where people may obtain Internet access, typically using Wi-Fi technology, via a wireless local area network (WLAN) using a router connected to an internet service provider. Wi-Fi hotspot provides benefits that include – internet connectivity for the user on-the-go, reliable and high speed, affordable, wide coverage, and ability to connect multiple devices.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Use of Mobile Hotspot

1.2 Growing Economies of APAC and MEA

1.3 Increasing Number of Smart Devices and Mobile Phone Users

1.4 Incorporation of Carrier Wi-Fi by the Network Operators

1.5 Increasing Adoption of Wi-Fi Hotspots

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Hotspot Provider Authentication

2.2 Security Concerns

2.3 Fulfillment of Required Bandwidth for Application

Market Segmentation:

The Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market is segmented on the software, service, component, end user, vertical, and region.

1. By Software:

1.1 Cloud based hotspot management

1.2 Wi-Fi hotspot billing software

1.3 Centralized hotspot management

1.4 Wi-Fi security software

1.5 Others

2. By Service:

2.1 Managed services

2.2 Installation and integration services

2.3 Professional service

2.4 Consulting services

2.5 Others

3. By Component:

3.1 Wireless hotspot controllers

3.2 Wireless hotspot gateways

3.3 Mobile hotspot devices

4. By End User:

4.1 Enterprises

4.2 Communication service providers & network operators

4.3 Government

5. By Vertical:

5.1 BFSI

5.2 Transportation

5.3 Healthcare

5.4 Financial Services

5.5 Retail

5.6 Telecom and IT

5.7 Education

5.8 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Aruba Networks

2. FinancialForce.com

3. Nokia Networks

4. Tenrox

5. Boingo Wireless, Inc.

6. Oracle Corporation

7. Netgear

8. Autotask Corporation

9. Cisco Systems Inc.

10. Ericsson

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

