WiFi Adapter Market

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on WiFi Adapter Market. The growth sectors of the WiFi Adapter Market are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

According to Market Research Future, the global Wi-Fi adapter card market has been segmented based on OS support, speed, application, and region.

With the increasing demand for connected devices and high-speed interconnectivity between devices, the need for minimizing the network lag during computing operations is growing significantly. This has increased the use of Wi-Fi adapter cards in industries such as food & beverage processing, consumer electronics, and IT & telecom. Wi-Fi cards primarily find its applications in gaming and media editing.

By OS support, the Wi-Fi adapter card market has been segmented into Windows, macOS, and others. Among these, Windows OS is dominating the Wi-Fi adapter card market owing to high number of Windows-based systems across various regions. Moreover, integrating Wi-Fi adapter card for Windows OS is technically easy compared to macOS. Most of the Wi-Fi adapter card providers have a wide product portfolio of Windows OS supported Wi-Fi adapter cards. On the other hand, macOS-based computer systems are registering rising popularity among Asian countries such as India and South-East Asia. The Mac OS support segment is therefore expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By speed, the Wi-Fi adapter card market has been segmented into below 500 Mbps, 500 to 1000 Mbps, and above 1000 Mbps. Most of the Wi-Fi adapter cards provided by major vendors lie in the range of 500 Mbps to 1000 Mbps and is, therefore, the dominating segment in 2018. However, above 1000 Mbps speed segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the Wi-Fi adapter card market has been segmented into gaming, media editing, and others. The rising popularity of mobile and PC online games and high-resolution games in South Korea, France, Germany, the US, and Japan contribute to the growth of the global Wi-Fi adapter card market. The most widely sold Wi-Fi adapter cards for gaming include those from Netgear, ASUS, TRENDnet, and TP-Link. The Wi-Fi adapter cards help in stabilizing the graphics, speed, customizability, and precise controls over online channel. On the other hand, the media editing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the Wi-Fi adapter card market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the major regions, Asia-Pacific dominates the Wi-Fi adapter card market during the forecast period owing to presence of major vendors in Taiwan and China.

Key Players

The key players in the Wi-Fi adapter card market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan), TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd (China), GIGA-BYTE Technology Co Ltd (Taiwan), Rosewill Inc. (US), Fenvi Technology Co. Ltd (China), Panda Wireless, Inc. (US), TRENDnet Inc. (US), Belkin International Inc. (Linksys) (US), NET-DYN (US), ANEWKODI (China), Netgear Inc. (US), Edimax Technology Co. Ltd (Taiwan), and Cisco Systems Inc. (US). These players contribute significantly to market growth. Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 35–40% in the Wi-Fi adapter card market.

