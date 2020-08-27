Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2024

Global “Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Zeolite Molecular Sieves in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Zeolite Molecular Sieves Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market:-

Arkema

Axens

BASF

Calgon Carbon

Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz

Clariant

W.R. Grace

Hengye Group

Jiuzhou Chemicals

KNT Group

Sorbead India

Tosoh Corp

Tricat

Zeochem

Zeolyst

The Global Zeolite Molecular Sieves market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global zeolite molecular sieves market is expected grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, majorly driven by the rising awareness for treatment of hazardous organic materials in wastewater. Molecular sieve is a specialty material used to separate small-sized molecules from a mixture, whereas, zeolite molecular sieve is a special class of molecular sieve that uses aluminosilicates as its skeletal composition. Zeolite molecular sieve has small-sized holes that block large molecules and allow small molecules to pass through. Hence, it can be used as a ‘desiccant’.

Rising Awareness for Treatment of Hazardous Organic Materials in Wastewater Driving the Market

Wastewater treatment has become an extremely challenging issue in the recent times, due to its necessity in industrial and residential purposes. Various organic compounds, such as pesticides, PCBs, herbicides, phenols, Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs), aliphatic, and heterocyclic compounds, get included in the wastewater, hence, affecting industrial and agriculture production, and living beings. High quantity of these wastes consumes the available oxygen in water and even damages the aquatic ecological system. Zeolites are the best-known adsorbents, as the activated carbon is a matter of high-regeneration and production costs. They are primarily used in removal of ammonia from the water. The growing need for treatment of used water for reuse is boosting the molecular sieves market.

Synthetic Zeolites to Grow Significantly

Synthetic zeolites are majorly used in detergent builders. Manufacturing zeolites is less complex and also the initial investments are low. The major end-user applications include air purification, water treatment, petroleum refining, etc. Synthetic zeolites are key ingredients for catalysts production. The volatility in crude oil quality and increasing air pollution regulations & standards are expected to increase the market for synthetic zeolites for manufacturing FCC catalysts.

United States Dominating the Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market

The United States is one of the major global markets for zeolite molecular sieves, after China. The FDA, also known as the US Food and Drug Administration, has cleared the path for the use of sieves in consumable items. This is expected to boost the use of sieves in the food & drug industry as well. Zeolite molecular sieves in the United States are used as surfactants, interfacing agents, adsorbents, and for filtration purposes. It is also used as small air filters to adsorb harmful gases, which reduce allergy problems.

