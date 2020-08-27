Zirconium Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global “Zirconium Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Zirconium in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Zirconium Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Zirconium Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Zirconium Market:

ILUKA RESOUCES INC.

RIO TINTO

TRONOX

KENMARE CRSYTAL MINING AUSTRALIA LTD MZI RESOURCES LTD.

DORAL MINERAL SANDS PTY. LTD.

LANKA MINERAL SANDS LTD.

OREGON RESOURCES CORPORATION

INDÚSTRIAS NUCLEARES DO BRASIL S.A.

The Global Zirconium market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global zirconium market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.21% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. The major factor driving the market growth is the growing usage of zirconium in foundries and refractories. Furthermore, a strong growth in the global automobile production and mechanical engineering industries is stimulating the demand for cast parts, which in turn, accelerating the growth of zirconium market.

Intensive Properties Driving the Market

Due to the low acidity, high chemical resistance, high bonding capacity, and low thermal expansion coefficient of zirconium, it is being extensively used in the foundries and refractories as molding base material for sand casting and investment casting. The accelerating usage of zirconium and its promoters in surface coatings to improve the adhesion, heat and water/solvent resistance properties and as a keying agent between the body of coating and the substrate is also likely to drive the zirconium market.

Ceramics the Largest Application Type

The market can be segmented by application into refractories, ceramics, zircon chemicals, foundry sand, and others such as radio tubes and detonation caps, with zircon based ceramics being the major application. In 2017, approximately 50% of the total zirconium consumption by volume was contributed by the ceramics application segment. The chemicals segment is estimated to have the highest growth rate, owing to growing application of zirconium as catalytic converters for automotive and industrial exhaust systems.

China dominating the Zirconium Market

China has the largest market, accounting to almost 50% market share for zirconium globally. The consumption of zirconium will be driven by the nuclear power station in China. China consumes large amount of zirconium silicate. As per production, Australia is the largest producer of zirconium across the globe.

Key Developments in the Zirconium Market:

December 2017: Iluka Resources Limited approved the development of Cataby mineral sands deposit in Western Australia. It is expected to produce around 50 kilo tons per annum of zircon.

