2020-27 Structural Health Monitoring Market May See Big Move: Acellent Technologies, Campbell Scientific, Digitex, Geocomp, HBM

Structural health monitoring (SHM) is an important tool in the design, analysis, and maintenance of civil engineering structures and systems. As the catastrophic failure of the infrastructure can result in loss of lives and also incurs huge infrastructure loss, this is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the structural health monitoring market. Moreover, high investments in infrastructure, superior benefits of structural health monitoring such as reduce maintenance cost and improve safety which also influences the growth of the structural health monitoring market during the forecast period.

Basic functions performed by SHM include testing and monitoring of performance and health of large machines, turbines, airframes, and structures such as bridges, buildings, dams, stadiums, others. It reduces the inspection costs, improves safety measures of crucial architectural structures. It also helps in regular maintenance and overcomes the costly and ineffective procedure of manual inspection. Thereby increasing demand for the structural health monitoring which propels the growth of the market. However, high installation and monitoring cost of structural health monitoring and challenges pertaining to data normalization may restrain the growth of the structural health monitoring market. Furthermore, stringent government regulations, aging infrastructures, and advancement in Structural health monitoring such as wireless sensor networks are expected to trigger the growth of the structural health monitoring market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

1. Acellent Technologies, Inc.

2. Campbell Scientific, Inc.

3. Digitex

4. Geocomp Corporation

5. HBM

6. James Fisher and Sons plc

7. Kinemetrics, Inc.

8. Nova Metrix LLC (Nova Ventures Group Corp.)

9. Resensys, LLC

10. SIXENSE Systems

The “Global Structural Health Monitoring Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Structural health monitoring industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Structural health monitoring market with detailed market segmentation as component, connectivity, application, end-user, and geography. The global Structural health monitoring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading structural health monitoring market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the structural health monitoring market.

The global structural health monitoring market is segmented on the basis component, connectivity, application, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of connectivity the market is segmented as wired structural health monitoring, wireless structural health monitoring. On the basis of application the market is segmented as damage detection, crack detection, impact monitoring, corrosion monitoring, strain monitoring, deflection monitoring, leakage detection, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as civil, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, energy, mining, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Structural health monitoring market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Structural health monitoring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Structural health monitoring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the structural health monitoring market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the structural health monitoring market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Structural health monitoring market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for structural health monitoring in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the structural health monitoring market.

The report also includes the profiles of key structural health monitoring companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PUBLISHERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Structural Health Monitoring Market – By Component

1.3.2 Structural Health Monitoring Market – By Connectivity

1.3.3 Structural Health Monitoring Market – By Application

1.3.4 Structural Health Monitoring Market – By End-user

1.3.5 Structural Health Monitoring Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. STRUCTURAL HEALTH MONITORING MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.1 Threat of Substitute

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.1 Competitive Rivalry

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. STRUCTURAL HEALTH MONITORING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

