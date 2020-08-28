Bulletin Line

2025 Projections: Transportation & Logistics Software Market Report by Type, Application and Regional Outlook

The ‘ Transportation & Logistics Software market’ report added recently by Market Study Report, LLC, evaluates the industry in terms of market size, market share, revenue estimation, and geographical outlook. The study also delivers a precise summary that illustrates the competitive milieu, growth opportunities and application landscape of the Transportation & Logistics Software market depending on the industry’s financial and non-financial impact.

The new Transportation & Logistics Software market research report consists of a granular analysis of the business landscape and covers a detailed overview related to market share, market size, and growth opportunities for the Transportation & Logistics Software market. Also, the report elaborates on various market segmentations.

In addition to this, the report emphasizes on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the growth prospects of the Transportation & Logistics Software market.

Key pointers included in Transportation & Logistics Software market report:

  • Growth rate
  • Market trends
  • Economic indicators
  • World market overview
  • Market concentration rate analysis
  • Detailed segmentation
  • Market drivers
  • Regional bifurcation
  • New products launched
  • Major manufacturers
  • Market challenges
  • Revenue forecasts
  • Mergers, acquisitions, and expansion
  • Top marketing strategies
  • Information about sales channel

Regional Analysis of Transportation & Logistics Software market:

Transportation & Logistics Software Market Segmentation: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa

Overview of the regional terrain of Transportation & Logistics Software market:

  • Pivotal details with country-wise analysis.
  • Market share accounted by each region.
  • Consumption rates of each region.
  • Expected value during the analysis timeframe.

Product types and application scope of Transportation & Logistics Software market:

Product segment:

Product types:

  • Cloud-Based
  • On-Premises

 

Application Landscape:

Application segmentation:

  • Freight forwarding companies
  • Courier service providers
  • Network service providers
  • Others

Details stated in the report:

  • Consumption sales of all listed applications.
  • Value and consumption market share of every application fragment.
  • Product sale price of each application listed.

 Other details specified in the report:

  • The report assesses the factors that may hamper the market expansion during the analysis timeframe.
  • The report also incorporates new entrants in the Transportation & Logistics Software market.
  • Major distributors and customers are also profiled in the report.

Competitive spectrum of the Transportation & Logistics Software market:

Competitive landscape of Transportation & Logistics Software market:

  • Trimble Transportation
  • Phalanx Logistics Solutions
  • Oracle
  • GlobalTranz
  • Flexport
  • E2open
  • Ramco Systems
  • Avolin
  • FarEye
  • Mettler Toledo
  • BluJay
  • LogiNext
  • VIP
  • Descartes Systems Group
  • AVAAL Technology Solutions
  • ProTransport
  • Omnitracs
  • 3Gtms
  • LLamasoft
  • Manhattan Associates
  • UltraShipTMS
  • AFS Logistics

Major features cited by the report:

  • Detailed profiling of every company listed in the report.
  • Valuable insights such as sales, market share, total revenue amassed, manufacturing base distribution, and product sale price.
  • Recent developments in the company.
  • Detailed company information is contained in the report.
  • Major area of sales recorded by every company is incorporated in the report.

Objectives of the Global Transportation & Logistics Software Industry Research Report: Forecast to 2025:

  • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast for the next six years of various segments and sub-segments of the global Transportation & Logistics Software industry
  • To provide insights into factors affecting market growth
  • To analyze the global Transportation & Logistics Software industry based on various tools, such as Supply Chain Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries
  • To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospects
  • To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type and region
  • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape of the market
  • To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Transportation & Logistics Software industry

