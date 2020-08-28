3D Printing Market 2020: Highlights, Industry Demand, Impressive Growth, Size And Share Forecast Till 2027

The global 3d printing market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Stereolithography, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, PolyJet, Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), Others) By Applications (Prototyping, Production, Proof of Concept, and Others), By End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other 3d printing market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

For instance, the US National Institutes of Health reported that 3D-printed accurately replicated anatomical structures for treating aortic dissection and aortic aneurysm using CT scans of patients. Thus, the healthcare industry stands to benefit from the increasing advancements in 3D printing solutions.

List of Top Players Covered in the 3D Printing Market Report:

3D Systems Inc.

Arcam EBM

Autodesk Inc.

Envisiontec Inc.

ExOne

Hoganas AB

Made in Space Inc.

Materialise

Optomec Inc.

Ponoko Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

Voxeljet AG

“Enhanced Productivity Benefits to Boost Additive Manufacturing Market Growth”

3D printing technology carries a variety of benefits for manufacturers. For example, on account of its accuracy in printing different items, 3D printing tools are being heavily utilized in primary production stages to identify defects and thereby increase the overall quality and performance of the final product. Furthermore, 3D-printed products can be more easily modified than conventionally manufactured objects, accelerating the 3D printing solutions market revenue. Lastly, this technology allows manufacturers to customize and personalize products as per the customer’s choice, which is likely to govern the 3D printing market trends in the near future.

“Rising Focus on R&D Activities to Characterize Market Competition”

The 3D printing market analysis reveals that key players in this market are intensely focused on elevating their R&D capacities to develop innovative products for different industries and consolidate their position.

Regional Analysis for 3D Printing Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for 3D Printing Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key 3D Printing Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global 3D Printing Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

