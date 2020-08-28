A New TMR Report Forecasts the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Growth Post 2020

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027,” the global biomedical refrigerator and freezer market is expected to reach a value of US$ 7122.4 Mn by 2027. In terms of value, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. North America is accounted for the major sales of biomedical refrigerators in 2018 and expected to maintain its dominance in coming years.

Biomedical refrigerators and freezers are medical devices that are specifically used to store medical samples such as medicines, vaccines, flammable chemicals, enzymes, blood, and blood products. Biomedical refrigerators and freezers are used in hospitals, research laboratories, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, and blood banks etc. Unlike domestic refrigerators and freezers, biomedical refrigerators and freezers provide optimum conditions for storage of medical products. Based on the application in different fields, biomedical refrigerators and freezers are of different types. For example, ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers are insulated cabinets that maintain temperatures ranging from -70 degree C to -80 degree C. These freezers are primarily used in research laboratories and biomedical engineering facilities. Furthermore, blood bank refrigerators are medical equipment primarily used in blood banks. They maintain temperatures that range between +1 degree C to +6 degree C. Transparency Market Research analyses the global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market in terms of value in US Mn.

Based on product type, plasma freezers accounted for the largest share in the global biomedical refrigerator and freezer market. Factor attributing the segment growth is increasing number of apheresis procedures performed, coupled with rising demand for the storage of fresh frozen plasma (FFP). In addition, increasing number of hospitals, research laboratories, and pharmacies have resulted in enhanced adoption of biomedical refrigerators and freezers. These factors are expected to drive the growth potential of biomedical refrigerators and freezers.

One of the main challenging factors impacting the growth of the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market is the fact that it is a highly fragmented and intensely competitive market. The amount of equipment purchased by end-users is expected to range from medium to low due to long lifespan of the equipment. Moreover, increase in the number of local competitors is expected to reduce the cost of equipment, which is expected to challenge the expectations of market players. Furthermore, increase in use of refurbished equipment is expected to hamper the growth of the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market globally. According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), various medical experts have expressed concerns about the safety, quality, and effectiveness of refurbished medical devices.

The top companies considered while studying this report of the global biomedical refrigerator and freezer market are Aegis Scientific, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Haier Biomedical, Liebherr Group, Panasonic Healthcare Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, and Helmer Scientific.

The biomedical refrigerator and freezer market is segmented as below.

By Product Type

Ultra-Low Freezers

Plasma Freezers

Shock Freezers

Blood Bank Refrigerators

Laboratory/Pharmacy/Medical Refrigerators

Laboratory/Pharmacy/Medical Freezers

By End-user

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Pharmacies

Diagnostic Centers

Blood Banks

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & North Africa (MENA) UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & North Africa

Rest of the World Russia South African Countries



