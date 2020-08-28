A New TMR Study Analyses Growth of Facial Tissues Market in Light of the Global Corona Virus Outbreak

Tissues started getting commercialized in the U.S. 150 years ago as a part of toiletries, initially as toilet paper. Gradually, the use of tissues widened to facial tissues. One of the significant evolutions in this sector was introduction of facial tissues under the Kleenex brand by Kimberly Clark Corporation. This introduction was aimed at replacing cloth towels with facial tissues for removing facial cold cream. Slowly, several companies introduced facial tissues as substitutes for disposable handkerchiefs. Though numerous brands including Puffs, angel Soft, and Scotties entered the facial tissues market, Kleenex remained a synonymous word for facial tissues for a long period of time. Presently, the facial tissues market is fragmented with presence of a large number of participants. Over the years, manufacturers have focused on gaining market share by emphasizing the product development in areas such as pattern, color, texture, scent, and finish. More advancements were made in the product, especially in the packaging design of the product. Facial tissues are made from both virgin and recycled paper pulp.

The facial tissues market is primarily driven by increasing disposable income and improving lifestyle of people across the globe. Another macro factor driving the market is the rising focus on hygiene by consumers. The prevalence of allergies, cold, and cough is rising and carrying cotton handkerchiefs may not be easy. These factors are also driving the facial tissues market. On the other hand, manufacturers of facial tissues are challenged by the rising fragmentation of the market, with increasing number of local players entering the market. Moreover, the existing manufacturers can avail growth opportunities in the market in developing countries by understanding the religious and cultural norms and targeting those specific consumers in these countries. Another opportunity for leading players to retain their market share is the innovative packaging by paying attention to aesthetics and formats of the design elements of packaging. Consumers from developing countries are opting for luxurious and ultra-absorbent facial tissues. Another trending product in the facial tissues market is the unbleached and 100% recyclable facial tissues. Moreover, manufacturers of facial tissues are coming up with facial tissues with plastic-free packaging. These packs are placed in retail shelves near the point-of-sale (POS), which aids in in-store retail visibility and differentiation. Additionally, companies are innovating facial tissue dispensers and selling these dispensers as a part of cross-selling strategy. Europe witnesses the highest consumption of facial tissues across the globe.

Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46104

The global facial tissues market has been segmented based on type, packaging type, price category, application, and distribution channel. Based on type, the market has been segmented into bleached and unbleached facial tissues. In terms of packaging type, the facial tissues market can be bifurcated into box packaging and pocket packaging. Based on price category, the facial tissues market has been divided into low, mid, and premium price categories. In terms of application, the market for facial tissues has been segregated into home and away-from-home. Based on distribution channel, the facial tissues market has been classified into online channel and offline channel. The offline channel segment can be sub-divided into large-format stores, specialty stores, pharmacies, and independent retailers. Local brands and private labels are increasingly stacked in large-format stores. Online consumers in this category are increasing owing to rising online platform for cosmetic products.

Top manufacturers operating in the market for facial tissues are Kimberly Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble, SCA Hygiene Products GmbH, Asia Pulp & Paper, Fujian Hengan Group Ltd., Vinda International Holdings Limited, C&S PAPER, Sofidel Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, WEPA Group, Metsä Tissue, CMPC Tissue, KP Tissue, and Cascades Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=46104

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=46104

Related Reports Press-Release –

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com