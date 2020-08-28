Aerospace MRO Market Strong Development Rising Comprehensive Industry Outlook Offers Future Business Growth 2025

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Aerospace Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Market. The Global Aerospace Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) market has been analysed By Major Segments (Commercial Aircraft MRO, Military Aircraft MRO), By MRO Type in Commercial Aircraft (Engine, Airframe, Component, Line), By Fleet Type In Commercial Aircraft (Narrowbody Jet, Widebody Jet, Regional Jet, Turboprop), By Generation (Old Generation, Mid Generation, New Generation), By MRO Type In Military Aircraft (Engine, Airframe, Component, Line). The Global Aerospace Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) market has been analysed By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, India) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Aerospace MRO Market – Analysis By Segment (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft), By MRO Type (Airframe, Line, Component, Engine), By Fleet Type (Narrowbody Jet, Widebody Jet, Regional Jet, Turboprop), By Generation (Old, Mid, New), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa), By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, India)”, global Aerospace MRO market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to growing economic activity and rising demand for air traffic.

Asia Pacific Aerospace MRO market is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of over 5.83% during 2018 – 2023, primarily driven by growing economy and establishment of manufacturing facilities. China and India are the biggest market in the current period and expected to be followed by Japan in forecast period. Market of Aerospace MRO is driven by rapid oil price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.

Scope of the Report

Global Aerospace MRO Market (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global Aerospace MRO Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Major Segments – Commercial Aircraft MRO, Military Aircraft MRO

• By MRO Type in Commercial Aircraft – Engine, Airframe, Component, Line

• By Fleet Type In Commercial Aircraft – Narrowbody Jet, Widebody Jet, Regional Jet, Turboprop

• By Generation – Old Generation, Mid Generation, New Generation

• By MRO Type In Military Aircraft – Engine, Airframe, Component, Line

Region Analysis – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Country Analysis – United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, India

Other Report Highlights:

• Global Trade Analysis

• Market Share Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – ST Engineering, HAECO, AAR, Lufthansa Technik, Evergreen Aviation Technologies, MTU Aero Engine, AFI KLM E&M, GE Aviation, Bombardier Inc., United Technologies Corporation

