AI in Computer Vision Market Outlook and Forecast 2020 due to COVID-19 Impact

Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in various business verticals, growing demand for mobile edge computing, rising usage of electronic devices are contributing to the growth of the AI in the computer vision market. Moreover, the growing impact of AI in machine vision, increasing adoption of AI in video and image analysis applications are also accelerating the growth of the AI in computer vision market.

Increasing demand for edge computing in mobile devices coupled with the rising demand for computer vision systems in non?traditional and emerging applications are the major factors driving the AI in computer vision market growth. However, various industries are not convincingly adopting AI in computer vision systems due to the lack of awareness and technical expertise may hamper the growth of the market. Further, advancement in AI technology, development of machine learning is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market player of the AI in the computer vision market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

– Basler AG

– Cognex Corporation

– General Electric

– Intel Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– NVIDIA Corporation

– Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

– Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

– Xilinx

The “Global AI in Computer Vision Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the AI in computer vision industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview AI in computer vision market with detailed market segmentation as component, end-user, and geography. The global AI in computer vision market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AI in computer vision market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the AI in computer vision market.

The global AI in computer vision market is segmented on the basis component, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as automotive, sports and entertainment, consumer, robotics and machine vision, healthcare, security and surveillance, agriculture, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI in computer vision market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The AI in computer vision market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting AI in computer vision market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the AI in computer vision market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the AI in computer vision market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from AI in computer vision market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for AI in computer vision in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the AI in computer vision market.

The report also includes the profiles of key AI in computer vision companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

